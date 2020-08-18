Donna Paysepar: Woman Swims in Hudson River in Viral TikTok Video

A New York TikToker is going viral after she filmed herself diving head-first into the Hudson River — despite its reputation of pollution and raw sewage.

Donna Paysepar of Long Island plunged into the river on August 12, broadcasting it to her more than 14,000 followers. The clip shows the 20-year-old waving at the camera near the Statue of Liberty before jumping in to the tune of Electric Love by Borns.

The TikTok quickly went viral, amassing more than one million likes, and invoked a wide range of responses online.

While some took to social media to condemn Paysepar as a tourist, citing health risks associated with the river, others joked that the lifeguard might mutate into a variation of a super creature.

Barstool Sports shared the video on Twitter, with the caption: “This girl will slowly morph into a pair of Timbs now.”

The tweet has since been viewed over 8 million times.

Below are some of the other responses:

“We, and I cannot stress this enough, do not dive head into the Hudson river. What kind of tourist shit is this,” one user wrote.

We buy houses next to the Hudson river We, and I cannot stress this enough, do not dive head into the Hudson river 😭😭. What kind of tourist shit is this https://t.co/XmtwrIAIym — mari.psd 🇭🇹 (@montclairvenus) August 15, 2020

I feel like catching the coronavirus would be less dangerous than jumping in the fuck!ng Hudson riverpic.twitter.com/4v40Zvz8fI — Aunt Tifa (@hoIyfukinground) August 15, 2020

Another person tweeted, “All the dead bodies in the Hudson River wondering why there’s some white girl swiming above them.”

All the dead bodies in the Hudson River wondering why there’s some white girl swiming above them pic.twitter.com/TTjQvdrMYp — IG: @bay_b_draco (@BayDraco) August 16, 2020

Paysepar responded to her new-found fame in a follow-up TikTok, saying she felt inspired to test the waters because she was “excited.”

“I was really excited that I finally came to the Statue of Liberty,” she expressed. “I had never been up that close… I’m just like, ‘You know what? Yolo.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Paysepar Said She Was Not Aware of the River’s Reputation

The Nassau County food blogger explained on TikTok that she was not aware of the Hudson River’s health concerns.

Paysepar said the water tasted “gross,” but she did not swallow it.

“Thanks to the haters, thanks to the lovers,” she said in a recent TikTok. “The water was really gross though, it tasted really bad. I got some of it in my mouth, but we are good.”

Paysepar set out from Port Washington, Long Island on a friend’s boat with her family, she told NJ.com.

How Safe is the Hudson River’s Water? The Jury is Mixed

Although the river’s water quality has improved since the 1960s, according to New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation, “leftovers from past pollution haunt the Hudson, and new problems are becoming evident.” Until 1986, the department noted that 150 million gallons of raw sewage used to enter the river daily.

The state passed a billion dollar Pure Waters Bond Act in 1965 to fund sewage treatment for the Hudson River, the agency continued. The river also benefited from the nation’s 1972 Clean Water Act.

It is “generally” safe to swim in the body of water, the DEC indicated, but “official swimming beaches are scarce.”

“Near Albany, sewage plants do not disinfect their discharges, raising the risk of disease. In New York and other cities, rainfall enters storm drains and then flows to sewage treatment plants,” the department stated online.

“The combined flows from sewers and storm drains often exceed plant capacities, causing overflows of untreated or poorly treated waste into the Hudson.”

