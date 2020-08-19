FBI Tweets Link to 117-Year-Old Antisemitic Hoax, Prompting Panic

The FBI‘s records vault on Wednesday released a bureau copy of the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, a more than 100-year-old antisemitic hoax document used for decades to spread lies and incite violence against Jews.

When the bureau tweeted out a link to the notorious pamphlet, hundreds online reacted with panic, wondering if the FBI had been hacked or had more nefarious intentions.

The original text was written in Russian and blames Jews for a variety of societal problems. It was the basis for many still circulating antisemitic conspiracy theories that have resulted in violence against Jews, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

On Wednesday Afternoon, the FBI Records Vault Made the Document Available & Tweeted Out a Link With No Context

Protocols of Learned Elders of Zion: https://t.co/BpI5Tc8oKc — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) August 19, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI Records Vault tweeted out a link to the notorious antisemitic pamphlet, with nothing in the post but a link and the title. Twitter immediately responded with confusion and anger that the text, which is a dangerous hoax, would be disseminated by the FBI with no context.

Jewish political cartoonist Eli Valley tweeted, “FBI disseminating a forgery that helped lay the groundwork for the murder of millions, to the glee of twitter Nazis and for the recruitment of future Nazis, it’s pretty f***ed up.”

The Protocols are a forgery. This document is not a real Jewish text AT ALL. However, the FBI has tweeted a link to it without including the context that the document is a forgery meant to fan the flames of antisemitism. This can only be seen as an antisemitic act. pic.twitter.com/AuQ4NHWKEI — Pikachu Nefesh 💕 Abolish the Police (@PhD_femme) August 19, 2020

Some wondered if the FBI Vault account had been hacked.

Some considered the release an antisemitic act by the bureau, one user tweeting, “The Protocols are a forgery. This document is not a real Jewish text at all. However, the FBI has tweeted a link to it without including the context that the document is a forgery meant to fan the flames of antisemitism. This can only be seen as an antisemitic act.”

an official FBI account tweeted a no-context link to its file on "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," the virtual Bible of anti-semitism, and now there's tons of ppl in the comments being like "damn, this is real??" Cool! https://t.co/iUryYfPyol — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) August 19, 2020

Author Noah Hurowitz noted that some people were already responding to the FBI tweet wondering if the document was real. And some were, with some apparent white supremacist users opining that the document “perfectly describes the current state of world affairs” and have proved “nearly perfectly correct.”

The FBI Copy Includes a 1964 Senate Study Debunking & Denouncing the Hoax 113 Pages In

The document released Tuesday by the FBI includes much correspondence surrounding the Protocols, including correspondence between the first FBI director, J. Edgar Hoover, and someone sending the document to him.

One exchange may indicate that Hoover and the FBI could have bought into the hoax at some point in 1941. An assistant FBI director writes to Hoover, sending him the pamphlet and adding that an “informant” said that he had also furnished Henry Ford with a copy of the book. Hoover then thanks the informant for his submission.

Also, however, around Page 113 of the document, is a 1964 Senate Judiciary Subcommittee report debunking the Protocols as a “vicious hoax” and a “fabricated historic document.”

A note preceding the report reads, “For record purposes, there is attached one copy of a proposed press release to be issued August 17, 1964 by the Senate Internal Security Subcommittee … which described the ‘Protocols ‘ as a ‘fabricated historic document’ and as ‘crude and vicious nonsense.'”

The Senate committee report adds that the pamphlet has been exposed numerous times as a hoax.

“It is impossible for a fair-minded person of any common-sense not to see that the ‘Protocols‘ are a fictional product of a warped mine and that for years they have been and still are the chief staple of the anti-Jewish pamphleteer,” the report reads.

The FBI Did Not Immediately Respond to a Request for Comment, But the Records Vault Does Periodically Release Material of Pubic Interest With No Context

The Jewish magazine Forward noted that the FBI Twitter account also published links to several other more mundane documents on Wednesday, indicating it could be a bot simply pushing the information out as it was made public.

Indeed the record vault did post links to an FBI file circa 1936 on economist Rexford Tugwell and the Philadelphia Black Liberation group MOVE in recent days.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Heavy’s request for comment.

We also reached out to the Anti-Defamation League for a statement, but have yet to hear back.

READ NEXT: Laura Loomer Wins Florida Primary: 5 Fast Facts