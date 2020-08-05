Flamin Hot Cheetos ‘Mac n Cheese’: See the Other New Flavors

Two of America’s favorite comfort foods are coming together in one easy-to-prepare meal: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavored Mac n Cheese, and it’s being exclusively sold at Walmart stores.

Giving Kraft a run for its money, the new Cheetos Mac n Cheese will come in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeño, and the ever-popular Flamin’ Hot. For those feeling extra inspired by the cheesy snack, try the #CheetosMacHack and crumble Cheetos on top for a crunchy topping.

Mixing the iconic Cheetos flavor with pasta only seemed natural according to PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston, who first told Yahoo Finance of the upcoming collaboration last month. “We’re actually getting into the mac and cheese business,” Johnston said. “But we’re going to do it in a PepsiCo way. It’s going to be Cheetos mac and cheese with the comfort that Cheetos brings.”

Cheetos, which has been around for 72 years, is a brand of snacks made by Frito-Lay, which is a subsidiary of PepsiCo. The Bold & Cheesy flavor and the Cheddar Jalapeno Cheetos Mac N Cheese are on sale at Walmart.com. Unfortunately, the Flamin’ Hot flavor is already out of stock.

The Idea Was Born Out of America’s New Eating Habits Amid Coronavirus



While living amid a pandemic, studies have shown that consumer behaviors shifted while living in quarantine, according to PepsiCo. When COVID-19 caused much of America’s restaurant industry to shut down, people were buying more packaged goods and meals that they could easily prepare at home.

Johnston said, “Consumers have migrated back to large, trusted brands. There is confidence in the food safety and confidence in supply chains. So consumers have migrated back to that versus smaller brands. Eating from home is a strong trend, and that’s one we expect to continue. And e-commerce has been a significant beneficiary to this environment.”

The nutritional content varies between flavors. The Cheddar Jalapeno Flavor is 330 calories a serving while the Bold & Cheesy Mac n Cheese is 340 calories per serving. The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mac n Cheese is 320 calories per serving.

How to Cook Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mac n Cheese

The cooking instructions are printed on the back of the box. To cook Cheetos Mac N Cheese on the stovetop, you need two tablespoons of butter or margarine, six cups of water, and 1/4 cup of milk. First, boil the six cups of water on high in a medium saucepan. Second, stir in the pasta and cook for 7 minutes, or until tender, while stirring occasionally.

Third, drain the pasta, but do not rinse it, and return the pasta to the pan. Fourth, add the two tablespoons of margarine, and let it fully melt. Lastly, add 1/2 cup of milk, the seasoning, mix well and serve warm.

The desire for the new Cheetos product is already huge. SnackGator, a popular Instagram account with over 90K followers helped spread the hype online. They wrote, “You aren’t dreaming, this is a real thing, and it’s glorious!” CandyHunting, which has over 250,000 followers on Instagram was also excited to pass on Cheetos’ big news. They wrote, “New Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese is out now at Walmart!”

