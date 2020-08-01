Hurricane Isaias: See Live Radar Maps & the Projected Path

Hurricane Isaias is nearing the United States. Where is the storm now and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storm, along with a map of its projected future path. Experts are currently predicting the storm will be Category 1 when it is near the coast.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Hurricane Isaias

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storm’s location. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might not see the storm right away. You might need to click on the map and pull the map up to see the storm:

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Hurricane Isaias. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map will update automatically.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.

Isaias’ Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing the storm’s projected path.

The storm is currently at 24.9 N, 78.4 W as of 2 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, according to the NOAA. It’s 115 miles south of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 140 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and it’s moving NW (305 degrees) at 12 mph. The minimum central pressure is 990 MB or 29.23 inches.

Here’s a report from NOAA about the storm.

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Isaias was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and the Miami NOAA Doppler weather radar near latitude 24.9 North, longitude 78.4 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a north-northwestward motion by late Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over the Straits of Florida tonight, and approach the southeast coast of Florida early Sunday morning. Isaias is then forecast to move near or along the east coast of the Florida peninsula Sunday and Sunday night. Data from the reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler radar indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Although Isaias has weakened after passing over Andros Island, some re-strengthening is expected tonight and Sunday morning when the cyclone will be moving over the warm waters of the Straits of Florida and the Gulf Stream. Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane through Monday, followed by slow weakening beginning Monday night or Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km). A wind gust to 49 mph (80 km/h) was recently observed at Nassau, Bahamas. Doppler radar indicates that tropical-storm-force winds are located just offshore Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.23 inches).

