‘Laura Had Other Plans’: Hurricane Knocks Down Confederate Monument in Louisiana

A monument to the Confederacy in the middle of the nationwide debate over historical statues that have outlived their appropriateness had its fate decided by Mother Nature on August 27 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The South’s Defenders Memorial Monument was erected in 1915 as a memorial to those who died in the Civil War defending the Confederacy. A state judge in June came out publicly against it, local NBC affiliate KPLC reported. And, just two weeks ago, local officials voted to keep the controversial statue where it was.

However, sometime on Thursday morning, as Hurricane Laura began to batter the state, causing mass evacuations, her winds lashed the monument strongly enough to topple it, multiple Twitter users reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hurricane Laura Swept Ashore in Louisiana Wednesday Night & Thursday Morning, With 150-Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Damaging Buildings in Lake Charles

Lake Charles bore a great deal of the Category 4 hurricane‘s wrath as it tore facades from buildings and toppled telephone poles, the New York Times reported.

Around noontime on Thursday, a dangerous cloud moved over the region thanks to what local reports indicated was a fire at a chemical plant, according to PBS. Governor John Bel Edwards warned residents in the area to stay inside and turn off their air conditioners for safety’s sake.

🚨There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials.🚨 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020

NOAA warned, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, that water levels would be high for hours all along the Gulf Coast, and waters weren’t expected to lower for days. Damaging winds were expected to continue through the evening, as well.

Sometime Wednesday Night or Thursday Morning, the Hurricane Toppled the Controversial Confederate Monument

The confederate general has fallen pic.twitter.com/vbrd7MrjE5 — Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020

Twitter users, including Davante Lewis and Andrew Beam, reported Thursday morning that the South’s Defenders Memorial Monument, outside the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse, had fallen to the hurricane’s winds.

Lewis noted that, just weeks before, the local government had voted 10-5 to keep the monument where it was, despite some public pressure to remove it.

“Hurricane Laura had other plans and brought it down herself,” he said.

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish has been filled with controversy and tension after our parish government by a vote of 10-5 refused to take down the Confederate South’s Defenders Monument. Hurricane Laura had other plans and brought it down herself. pic.twitter.com/HmyCVlJF8k — Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020

Beam said, “I think some people may be happy about this,” although he urged people not to turn the event into a “political s**tshow.”

A few weeks ago, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted to KEEP the confederate statue displayed on the courthouse lawn in Lake Charles. Last night, Hurricane Laura tore it down. Silver linings. #HurricaneLaura #LakeCharles #takethemdown pic.twitter.com/edNxfgMlFh — Jeff D (@jeffdcomedy) August 27, 2020

Another user referred to the statue’s toppling as a “silver lining” of the Category 4 storm.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Louis DeJoy Says He Doesn’t Know Who OK’d Changes at U.S. Postal Service