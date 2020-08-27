Hurricane Laura in Texas & Louisiana: Photos & Videos of the Storm & Damage

Hurricane Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, near Cameron, Louisiana, as a high Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. At the time of landfall, it was classified by the NHC as an “extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane” with “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding” expected overnight along the Gulf Coast.

Photos and videos of the extreme weather began circulating on social media hours before Hurricane Laura’s landfall, with more coming afterward showing the storm’s power and damage. Below are some of the top photos and videos of Hurricane Laura’s damage.

Photos & Videos Showed the Damage From the Storm Beginning in the Early Hours of Thursday Morning, With More Images Coming as the Sun Came Up

Here are some of the photos and videos of the damage caused by Hurricane Laura:

Significant damage all over Lake Charles #Laura pic.twitter.com/6v2a9CWIkG — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) August 27, 2020

Some of the Westlake area in Louisiana, north of Lake Charles:

First light revealing sad scenes around the West Lake area after #Laura #HurricaneLaura2020. Poorly built structures did not fare well pic.twitter.com/ZfNc9Z4mLL — Ryan Darr (@_Radarr) August 27, 2020

Daylight shows damage to LaQuinta Inn in Lake Charles:

Finally able to venture out. Massive damage to this LaQuinta Inn in Lake Charles. pic.twitter.com/F19MoULsmP — Kevin Ozebek (@KevinOzebek) August 27, 2020

A communication tower in Lake Charles collapsed, pictured by John Humphress with Severe Studios:

Some early shots from Orange, Texas, near the Louisiana border:

Cars in a parking lot were damaged:

Some of the Earlier Images Came During the Storm Overnight, Mostly in the Lake Charles Area

Storm chaser Reed Timmer posted a video of damaged buildings in Lake Charles, Louisiana with all their windows shattered in high winds:

NEW: buildings completely gutted, glass falling everywhere in downtown Lake Charles, LA in the eye of #HurricaneLaura @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/o1nkGLgUiB — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2020

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski also shared an image of a damaged high rise in Lake Charles:

Breaking news major damage in Downtown Lake Charles many skyscrapers have blown out winds.

Some of the building may be total losses.

Many roof off massive flying debris. @NWSLakeCharles #lawx #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/s9EgeDtz43 — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 27, 2020

Storm chaser Brian Emfinger shared some early shots of damage overnight in Lake Charles with reports of downed power lines:

Damage is widespread in Lake Charles. It’s also very difficult to get around due to all of the downed power lines and trees. The interstates have multiple blockages of power lines and light poles with the smaller roads even worse. #HurricaneLaura #lawx pic.twitter.com/TSA5OY6sM4 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) August 27, 2020

More shots from Timmer show the debris flying during the storm:

EYE WALL of powerful #HurricaneLaura in Lake Charles, LA with the Dominator Fore and HERV taking some debris. Sadly there is a lot of damage, likely catastrophic to the south. We are waiting for sunrise to drive to Holly Beach and retrieve windy palms @MikeTheiss pic.twitter.com/WwNUjwfruu — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2020

The force of the winds could be seen:

The 1 A.M. Update From the NHC Warned of ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Hurricane Laura as It Made Landfall

At 1 a.m. local time, the NHC warned of the storm’s catastrophic strength as it made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. winds, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, which is just below the threshold for Category 5 hurricane status. This is the center’s update:

At 100 AM CDT (0600 UTC), Doppler radar images indicate that the eye of Hurricane Laura has made landfall at the coast near Cameron, Louisiana, near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 93.3 West. Laura is moving toward the north near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion should continue through the day. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected tonight and Friday. On the forecast track, Laura will move inland across southwestern Louisiana this morning, and then continue northward across the state through this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday. Air Force reconnaissance and Doppler radar data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast as Laura moves inland.

