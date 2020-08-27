Hurricane Laura in Texas & Louisiana: Photos & Videos of the Storm & Damage

Hurricane Laura in Texas & Louisiana: Photos & Videos of the Storm & Damage

Hurricane Laura Photos

Getty A main street is empty as people seek safe shelter before the arrival of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, near Cameron, Louisiana, as a high Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. At the time of landfall, it was classified by the NHC as an “extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane” with “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding” expected overnight along the Gulf Coast.

Photos and videos of the extreme weather began circulating on social media hours before Hurricane Laura’s landfall, with more coming afterward showing the storm’s power and damage. Below are some of the top photos and videos of Hurricane Laura’s damage.

This article will continue to be updated throughout the storm.

Photos & Videos Showed the Damage From the Storm Beginning in the Early Hours of Thursday Morning, With More Images Coming as the Sun Came Up

Here are some of the photos and videos of the damage caused by Hurricane Laura:

Some of the Westlake area in Louisiana, north of Lake Charles:

Daylight shows damage to LaQuinta Inn in Lake Charles:

A communication tower in Lake Charles collapsed, pictured by John Humphress with Severe Studios:

Some early shots from Orange, Texas, near the Louisiana border:

Cars in a parking lot were damaged:

Some of the Earlier Images Came During the Storm Overnight, Mostly in the Lake Charles Area

Storm chaser Reed Timmer posted a video of damaged buildings in Lake Charles, Louisiana with all their windows shattered in high winds:

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski also shared an image of a damaged high rise in Lake Charles:

Storm chaser Brian Emfinger shared some early shots of damage overnight in Lake Charles with reports of downed power lines:

More shots from Timmer show the debris flying during the storm:

The force of the winds could be seen:

The 1 A.M. Update From the NHC Warned of ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Hurricane Laura as It Made Landfall

At 1 a.m. local time, the NHC warned of the storm’s catastrophic strength as it made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana.  winds, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, which is just below the threshold for Category 5 hurricane status. This is the center’s update:

At 100 AM CDT (0600 UTC), Doppler radar images indicate that the eye of Hurricane Laura has made landfall at the coast near Cameron, Louisiana, near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 93.3 West. Laura is moving toward the north near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion should continue through the day. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected tonight and Friday. On the forecast track, Laura will move inland across southwestern Louisiana this morning, and then continue northward across the state through this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.

Air Force reconnaissance and Doppler radar data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast as Laura moves inland.

