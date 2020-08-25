Is Tiffany Trump Married? See Her Dating History

Tiffany Trump is addressing the Republican National Convention today in a rare speech. Trump tends to stay out of the spotlight more than her brothers and sister, although she did speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention too. Is she married or dating? Trump is not married, but she’s in a long-term relationship.

Tiffany Trump Isn’t Married, But She’s Dating Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump isn’t married, but she’s in a serious relationship with boyfriend Michael Boulos. However, after rumors spread in January that the two were engaged, Boulos, 22, shot down those rumors, Daily Mail reported.

Boulos said on Instagram that the reports and a reported invitation were all false. He wrote: “Want to wish everyone a happy new year!! FYI though, the letter/invitation that has spread around in the past two days is not real, it’s been completely made up…”

The two have been dating since meeting in Greece in 2018, and Daily Mail reported that they were seen looking at engagement rings in London in June 2019. They often attend important functions together, including the State of the Union. One of Boulos’ most recent Instagram posts was from February, showing him with the Trump family at the State of the Union. On June 2, he posted a black photo for “Blackout Tuesday.”

Boulos is studying finance at City University of London, Town & Country reported. Vanity Fair has reported that he’s a billionaire heir.

Boulos is an heir to Boulos Enterprises, which CrunchBase reported is a “distribution and trading company for commercial motorcycle, power bikes, tricycle and outboard motors.” People reported that the company is the sole distributor of Suzuki products in Nigeria.

She Previously Dated Ross Mechanic

When President Donald Trump first started his presidency, Tiffany Trump was romantically connected to a different man — Ross Mechanic. The two met in college at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mechanic’s parents are Jonathan Mechanic and Wendy Sue Levine. Jonathan Mechanic is a partner at the law firm Fried Frank, leading the real estate department. Jonathan Mechanic told Reuters that when he was representing Gucci while they were seeking vacant space in Trump Tower, Donald Trump gave him a tour and said it was the best retail space “in the best building, on the best corner, in the best city in the world.” During the tour, Trump gave Jonathan Mechanic a copy of his book, The Art of the Deal, with his signature and an inscription.

In July 2017, Ross Mechanic began working as a data engineer at CADRE, after completing an internship at the company. The Daily Mail reported that he was a registered Democrat in New York who had once “liked” Hillary Clinton on Facebook, but later “unliked” her. His parents are also registered Democrats, along with his brother Marc.