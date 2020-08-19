Joe Rogan Pushes Ice Pick Through an Arm in Wild Stunt [WATCH]

Podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan pushed an ice pick through the arm of world-renowned illusionist David Blaine during episode No. 1527 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Blaine was on the podcast promoting his next stunt. On August 31, the illusionist will attempt to float across the Hudson River by holding several balloons and the stunt will stream live exclusively on YouTube.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast was uploaded on YouTube on Tuesday and during the nearly 2.5-hour discussion, Blaine asked Rogan to stick an ice pick through his arm.

Blaine is known for his extreme tricks, and fans of his have seen him do this ice pick stunt in the past. Rogan, who was apprehensive, agreed to the trick.

As Blaine prepared for it, he informed Rogan that the push was going to be a “little more difficult” than normal. The illusionist said, “This is not a new ice pick. Usually, I do it with a new one which means this isn’t as sharp as it needs to be, so it means the push is going to be a little more difficult, I guess.”

Rogan replied with a tentative, “Oh boy.”

The podcast host started pushing the ice pick through Blaine’s arm, but the illusionist stopped Rogan abruptly as he had hit a nerve. Blaine told Rogan he needed to pick another spot, and the UFC commentator replied, “No no no. Come on, man.”

Rogan continued, “Listen, what if I f*** you arm up man and then you can’t hang from the balloon. And then YouTube’s mad at me.”

Blaine, who is laughing, gives Rogan the ice pick back and the podcast host successfully pushes the ice pick through Blaine’s arm.

Warning: the clip may be disturbing to some viewers, discretion is advised. Watch below:

Blaine Likens the Ice Pick Stunt to the Stunts of Late Performer Mirin Dajo

Mirin DajoThe incredible yogi, Mirin Dajo undergoing scientific tests of his amazing ability to withstand pain and physical trauma to his body. Swords and rapiers are pushed through his trunk and chest without bleeding or apparent injury. This is the real deal. No trick photography. No magic tricks. A stunning display that will make you think. Just after the Second World War, the Dutchman Mirin Dajo made himself into a living enigma, as his body was able to be pierced repeatedly, without suffering any internal injury or even bleeding. Sixty years on, the world has largely forgotten what he did, even who he was. Mirin Dajo was born in 1912 as Arnold Gerrit Henskes. The first records of Dajo come from 1947 when he allowed an assistant to plunge a fencing foil right through his body at the Corso Theatre in Zurich, Mirin. The foil appeared to have pieced several vital organs, but Dajo was unharmed. People were terrified, but intrigued by what they saw. Mirin was forced to undergo many medical tests and to perform his act for baffled doctors. After x-ray tests were conducted, the legitimacy of his abilities was confirmed by the medical community. It could not be explained by any physician. Mirin Dajo was a very religious man and some media outlets labeled him a "Messiah." His sideshow displays were often concluded with a lecture and a message of peace. During his act he took to being impaled by three hollow skewers. He would then pump water through those skewers to become a human fountain. On May 26, 1948, Mirin Dajo died from an aortic rupture. He was not performing at the time, but his death could have resulted from previous acts. A true explanation for his incredible ability is yet to be determined, maybe luck, faith, unique biology, or mind over matter. More info here: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mirin_Dajo 2011-11-07T00:45:13Z

Rogan asked Blaine a question that many are likely wondering: “Why do you enjoy this?”

Blaine answered, “It’s amazing that you can actually do something like this like it’s nothing.” The illusionist then likened the stunt to those of Mirin Dajo, a performer known for piercing his body with objects in extreme ways and without pain.

“So there’s this guy named Mirin Dajo,” Blaine said. “It’s this guy, and nobody believed he was doing it for real. He would take rapiers and he would have them push right through the middle of his body, through his lungs and everything. He would show on all sides and then they would pull them all out and he would be perfectly fine.”

Mirin Dajo, who was born in 1912, died at the age of 35 in 1948 after swallowing a steel needle. According to I Can’t Believe It’s NonFiction, the performer had the needle surgically removed, however he died three days later. Mirin Dajo’s cause of death was ruled a rupture of the aorta, which could have possibly been caused by the swallowed needle.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Jon Jones Shares Private Message: ‘This Dude Is Dangerous’ [LOOK]