Joyce Carol Oates: Twitter Freaks Out Over Pulitzer Finalist’s Foot

National Book Award-winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates made waves on Twitter over the weekend — but not for the reasons one might think.

The 82-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday to recount her morning walk, sharing with her more than 200,000 followers that she had worn the wrong shoes. Oates posted a photo of her pink and purple blistered foot, which appeared to have reacted to an allergenic or poisonous plant.

The renowned author then emphasized the importance of wearing “proper hiking shoes.”

“So important to wear proper hiking shoes. never/ever walk in the woods in sandals. the instep of my left foot this morning–poison ivy? poison oak? must’ve stepped in something…” Oates tweeted.

The tweet, which has since been liked over 1,000 times, inspired a wide range of responses, varying from concern, to disgust to humor.

While some attempted to help the New York native, offering potential remedies, others warned of the uncensored photo, relishing in both Oates’ innocuous nature and the gravity of the photo.

Below are some of the responses:

Oates, whose name was trending on Twitter between Saturday and Sunday morning, later thanked her follows for the “suggestions” and “sympathy.” She noted that she is now taking antibiotics.

“Thank you for all your suggestions & sympathy,” Oates tweeted. “I have subsequently seen a doctor, am taking antibiotics & have steroid cream. doctor doesn’t know what it is, however–venomous weed or insect. (also had a tetanus shot.) pain & itching have subsided. moral is: proper footwear!”

Here is everything you need to know about Joyce Carol Oates:

1. Oates Received Her First Typewriter at 14

Oates was born in Lockport, New York on June 16, 1938, according to the Academy of Achievement. The aspiring writer was raised on a farm in a rural upstate, where she developed a love for literature.

Although Oates’ parents did not receive much education, “they encouraged her ambitions,” the website reads.

The future novelist received her first typewriter from her grandmother at 14, the Academy said. Oates quickly began “consciously preparing herself,” the organization continued, writing “novel after novel” throughout high school and college.

2. Oates Attended Syracuse University & Has Written Over 50 Books

Oates received a scholarship to attend Syracuse University, in which she majored in English, the Academy of Achievement said. She went on to earn her master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin, where she met her late husband, Raymond Smith.

The two married after three months of dating, the organization disclosed.

In 1963, Oates published her first book, the story collection By the North Gate, followed by her debut novel With Shuddering Fall a year later, Princeton University added.

She has since written over 50 novels, including The Gravedigger’s Daughter, Them, Black Water and What I Lived For, and more than 30 collections of short stories, the Academy of Achievement stated.

3. Oates Taught Creative Writing at Princeton University Until 2014

Before Oates began teaching for Princeton’s Creative Writing Program in 1978, she taught for ten years at the University of Windsor in Canada, according to her Princeton biography.

The page describes Oates as “one of the most prolific writers in American literary history.”

The author has explored a spectrum of genres, the site continues, including short story, children’s fiction, detective fiction, horror fiction, drama, poetry, literary criticism, nonfiction, diary and memoir.

“If there’s a ‘Joyce Carol Oates’ whose work you don’t like, you need only pick up another volume or two to find a ‘Joyce Carol Oates’ you do,” the biography reads.

4. Oates is a Five-Time Pulitzer Prize Finalist

Since her first publication the 1960s, Oates has collected a handful of awards.

In 1970, she earned the National Book Award for Them, as well as well as the Rea Award for the Short Story in 1990, according to her Princeton biography.

Oates in 2002 won the Carl Sandburg Award for Lifetime Achievement, followed by the American Humanist Association’s Humanist of the Year Award in 2007, the site continued.

In 2011, President Barack Obama presented Oates with the National Humanities Medal “for her contributions to American letters,” her bio-page stated.

The author is also a five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, according to NJ.com, and was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2012.

5. Oates Has Left Twitter Reeling Before

In 2015, Oates famously mistakenly scolded Director Steven Spielberg for killing what appeared to be a triceratops.

Twitter user Chris Tilly posted a photo of the director next to the body of the fake dinosaur on the set of “Jurassic Park, jokingly writing, “This guy thinks it’s cool to kill defenceless animals then take a selfie. Jerk.”

Oates quote-tweeted the photo with the response:

“So barbaric that this should still be allowed… No conservation laws in effect wherever this is?”

The author later confirmed to Newsweek that her tweet was a joke.

