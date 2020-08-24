Kellyanne Conway Resigns as Trump’s Senior Advisor to Focus on Family

Kellyanne Conway, who’s served as President Trump’s senior advisor since he was elected into the White House, announced in a statement on Sunday evening that she would step down from her post at the end of the month.

Conway, who’s married to lawyer George Conway III, a conservative lawyer and notable critic of Trump, will also be taking a break from politics. The couple both stated that were looking to devote more time to family.

George and Conway have four children together; Claudia, George IV, Charlotte, and Vanessa. Their joint announcements come one day after their daughter, Claudia, 15, tweeted that she was “officially pushing for emancipation,” amid an ongoing public feud between Conway and her daughter.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

On August 22, the Conways eldest daughter made it clear that she was disappointed in both her mother and father, the latter of whom co-founded The Lincoln Project, a community of republicans against Trump. She tweeted, “As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop ‘stanning’ him.”

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

On Sunday, Claudia clarified her reasoning for wanting to be emancipated. She tweeted, “I’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse.”

Conway mentioned in her statement the radically contrasting political beliefs in her household. She said on behalf of her husband:

We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.

Conway, who’s scheduled to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention this coming week thanked the Trump administration for giving her this wonderful career opportunity. She wrote:

I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the VicePresident and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.

Claudia Said ‘No One Hates Donald Trump More Than Me’

On August 16, the 15-year-old sent out a particularly scathing tweet that said, “There is no one who hates @realDonaldTrump more than me.” She also shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy between Trump and the United States Postal Service.

Claudia retweeted a Vice article that detailed how “the United States Postal Service is removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given… In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots.” Claudia commented, “Yeah, so THIS is CRAZY.”

In a post that now appears to be deleted, Claudia also retweeted a photo of mailboxes being removed in Portland, Oregon, and said, “pardon me but WHAT? are y’all SEEING THIS? HOW in the HELL in this okay? HOW? donald j. trump is a tyrant. i have no words.”

She also tweeted, “Anyone remember when trump got impeached?” with two face emojis which have hearts as eyes.

Claudia Previously Tweeted About Looking for ‘Pro Bono Lawyers’ After Her Mother Had Her Arrested

claudia conway just went live on tiktok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago…….someone get this girl emancipated STAT — edgar allan poe dameron (@juliananannana) August 6, 2020



Claudia, who has over 273,000 followers on TikTok, shared a video on August 7 in which she appeared to be lying in bed and crying. While the song “Bulletproof” played, she added text to the video that read, “You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.”

On Twitter, Claudia caused further concern for her well-being after she retweeted a comment describing what she said during a TikTok Live video. The user online tweeted, “Claudia Conway just went live on TikTok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago… Someone get this girl emancipated STAT.”

Claudia, who has garnered over 300,000 followers on Twitter since speaking out publicly about her political views, asked for help. She tweeted, “how do i get in touch with pro bono lawyers?”

