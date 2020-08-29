How to Watch Kyrie Irving’s Breonna Taylor Special Online

Six-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving has produced a special about the March 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor was shot in her home by police executing a no-knock search warrant. The special airs Saturday, August 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch #SayHerName, Justice for Breonna Taylor on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

BET is included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is by far the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch #SayHerName, Justice for Breonna Taylor live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you don’t DVR it, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows and specials on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

BET is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch #SayHerName, Justice for Breonna Taylor live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

BET is one of 47 channels included in the Sling Blue package. If you bypass the three-day free trial, you can get the first month of Sling Blue for just $20, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch #SayHerName, Justice for Breonna Taylor live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Say Her Name: Justice for Breonna Taylor’ Preview

Demands for justice in death of Breonna Taylor | WNTThe FBI is investigating the death of a black woman, who would have turned 27 on June 5, at the hands of Louisville police in March. WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF 'WORLD NEWS TONIGHT': https://bit.ly/3cEINp2 WATCH OTHER FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT: http://abc.go.com/shows/world-news-tonight WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU: https://hulu.tv/33iKepm #WorldNewsTonight #BreonnaTaylor #BlackLivesMatter 2020-06-06T00:19:48Z

This one-hour special, produced by NBA star Kyrie Irving, is examining the shooting death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor when police executed a no-knock search warrant at her home in March 2020. The warrant was not for her, but she was shot eight times when the three officers exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Walker said he thought the plainclothes police officers were intruders. The three officers have not been charged in relation to Taylor’s death.

The special features panel conversations with Irving, Common, Jemele Hill, Dr. Brittney Cooper, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and other leading voices on the frontlines of the movement.

“It is critical to magnify how Black women are, tragically, also subject to lethal police brutality, and we must demand that Breonna Taylor’s killers are brought to justice. We are committed to utilizing our platforms to drive awareness and sustainable impact. We stand in solidarity with Breonna’s family and all of the voices on the frontlines fighting for justice to be served.” said Scott Mills, President of BET, in a press release.

Breonna Taylor’s Sister Tells Us What It’s Like to Hear People Chant Her Name"I hope her name makes police enforcement want to tighten up and correct themselves before they make another mistake." We talked with Breonna Taylor’s sister about her fight for justice, and what it’s been like to watch people chant her name all across the country Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News Check out VICE News for more: http://vicenews.com Follow VICE News here: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vicenews Twitter: https://twitter.com/vicenews Tumblr: http://vicenews.tumblr.com/ Instagram: http://instagram.com/vicenews More videos from the VICE network: https://www.fb.com/vicevideo 2020-06-05T17:00:34Z

“Too often, there is silence when Black Women are killed by law enforcement. While millions of protestors have taken to the streets demanding change, we must continue calling for justice for Breonna Taylor whose case remains largely disconnected from the broader narrative,” said Tavia Pitts, VP of Ad Sales, “BET Her is dedicated to bringing awareness to important issues directly affecting the Black community, specifically Black women. We are proud to partner with Kyrie, PlayersTV, and the many leading voices in the frontlines fighting for bold reforms that address racially biased policing and misuse of force. Together, we will not be ignored.”

“For PlayersTV, it was really important to us to collaborate with like-minded partners such as a BET and to produce this televised special alongside one of our partners Kyrie Irving to maximize the distribution and awareness of the ongoing plight of Breonna Taylor. We really want to make sure that we play our part as an organization as we fight for change and Justice. BET HER is a unique platform for a growing female audience and we are proud to collaborate with them on this important initiative,” said Deron Guidrey, co-founder, PlayersTV.

Throughout the broadcast, specific calls to action will be made available to the public, including:

Dial 844-298-2731 to demand Louisville City Leadership get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor via Color of Change.

Check your voter registration status and register to vote at Vote.Org.

Sign the Justice For Breonna Taylor petition today on Change.Org.

CALL Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron at 502-696-5300 and demand he charge the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor via Until Freedom.

Post on social media using #SayHerName and #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor to raise awareness about Breonna’s case.

The program is also supported by Color Of Change, Vote.org, Until Freedom, Black Future’s Lab, The Gathering For Justice, MoveOn, Vera Institute For Justice, Harness, ACLU, Campaign Zero, Imagine Justice and PlayersTV.

Say Her Name: Justice for Breonna Taylor airs Saturday, August 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

READ NEXT: Brett Hankison, the Officer Who Shot Breonna Taylor, Was Fired