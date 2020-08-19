Laura Loomer Wins Florida GOP Primary: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Far-right, anti-Muslim commentator and activist Laura Loomer won the Republican nomination in Florida‘s 21st Congressional District primary on Tuesday, August 18.

Loomer has been banned from virtually all social media platforms, as well as Paypal and Uber, due to her history of incendiary anti-Muslim statements, and last year had her credentials pulled from the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Still, President Donald Trump congratulated Loomer on the primary win, telling her she has a “great chance” against Democratic incumbent Lois Frankel — who Trump called a “Pelosi puppet.”

1. Loomer Has Spread Conspiracy Theories About Mass Shootings & Calls Herself a ‘Proud Islamophobe’ Who ‘Never Wants Another Muslim Entering This Country Ever’

Loomer was raised Jewish in Arizona and attended college in Massachusetts, leaving prematurely because, she told Forward magazine, she felt targeted for being too conservative.

Over the years she has worked with James O’Keefe’s controversial activist organization Project Veritas and conspiracy theorist and commentator Jack Posobiec, the New York Times reported.

After an ISIS-inspired October 2017 terror attack in New York City, Loomer unloaded on Twitter, declaring herself a “proud Islamophobe,” Right Wing Watch reported.

Loomer’s October 31, 2017, tweets, which are no longer available, read, RWW reported:

Then let me be the first to say I never want another Muslim entering this country EVER AGAIN! #ProudIslamophobe Leave it to Muslims to ruin everything. People can’t even enjoy #Halloween without those savages f***ing everything up for everyone.

Loomer also spread doubt about school shootings, including at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Sandy Hook Elementary Schools, according to Newsweek’s reporting.

J.T. Lewis, whose younger brother was killed at Sandy Hook, expressed his displeasure at Loomer’s primary win, given her past comments about school shootings, journalist Yashar Ali noted. Lewis is an outspoken Trump supporter and member of his campaign, according to his Twitter profile.

JT Lewis, who is a member of @TeamTrump and can often be found in the president’s replies praising him and attacking his enemies, is against POTUS support of Laura Loomer. JT’s brother was killed at Sandy Hook pic.twitter.com/Hv2UpkSBgu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 19, 2020

In a tweet that since appears to have been deleted, Lewis said, “Laura Loomer is a Parkland and Sandy Hook hoaxer. She has no place in the Republican Party I know!”

Heavy reached out to Lewis to see if he intentionally deleted the tweet.

2. Loomer Has Been Banned From Twitter, Facebook, Paypal & Uber For Hate Speech & Handcuffed Herself to Twitter Headquarters to Protest Her Ban

Loomer has found herself banned from virtually all major social media platforms, as well as Lyft, Uber and Paypal, the Hill reported.

She was booted from a number of platforms in 2017, after a spate of hateful rhetoric against Muslims. Uber and Lyft both banned her from their ride share apps. Following a tweet-storm against Muslims in the wake of the New York City attack, Loomer also tweeted, “Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.”

She tagged both companies in the tweet, and both companies confirmed to NBC News that they had banned her, the outlet reported.

Loomer has also been permanently banned from Twitter since 2018, when she tweeted that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was antisemitic and supported female genital mutilation and “Sharia,” Buzzfeed News reported.

The ban cannot be appealed, Twitter representatives told Buzzfeed, but Loomer made headlines with her response, handcuffing herself to the front doors of Twitter’s headquarters in New York, demanding her account be reinstated.

Laura Loomer, who handcuffed herself outside of twitter headquarters, reported for Alex Jones, reported for Project Veritas, and tweeted she was late to an event because she could not find a "non Muslim cab or Uber/lyft driver":

Has won a republican Primary.

The Party of Lincoln https://t.co/G33h6wOJht pic.twitter.com/IDWLY9ZUau — Dylan Burns🕊️ (@DylanBurns1776) August 19, 2020

Loomer shouted and held up signs while several onlookers live streamed the spectacle, the Cut reported. After a few hours she asked police to cut her free, because it was cold outside, the outlet reported.

Instagram and Facebook have also banned Loomer from holding accounts with them, for similar reasons, according to CNN. And Paypal, Venmo and GoFundMe all banned her last year, according to the Daily Beast.

3. Loomer Won Her Primary With 45% of the Republican Vote & Will Face Incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel in November — In a Staunchly Blue District

#BREAKING According to @DecisionDeskHQ Laura Loomer has won the Republican Primary for Florida’s 21st Congressional District. pic.twitter.com/EfvrhgPaKz — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 19, 2020

The New York Times called the Republican primary in Loomer’s favor, with her carrying 45.2% of the vote. Her two opponents, Christian Acosta and Michael Vilardi won 25.5 and 12.3 respectively.

In the days leading up to his election, Acosta — a staunch Trump supporter — tweeted and re-tweeted several posts critical of Loomer. One in particular expressed skepticism at Loomer’s trademark cries of censorship over her ban from myriad social media companies.

I support freedom of speech, expression & religion for all Americans. Hate speech & racism are vile, but we must also distinguish between the government muzzling citizens & private companies banning those who have violated their terms of service. They are not the same thing. — Christian Acosta for Congress (@VOTEACOSTA2020) August 16, 2020

“I support freedom of speech, expression and religion for all Americans,” Acosta said. “Hate speech and racism are vile, but we must also distinguish between the government muzzling citizens and private companies banning those who have violated their terms of service. They are not the same thing.”

Frankel has been in Congress since 2013 and chairs the House Democratic Women’s Caucus. Her district is also solidly Democratic, the Associated Press reported.

Frankel did not post a statement to Twitter on Loomer’s primary win. Heavy reached out to her communications office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

4. Controversial Figures Like Roger Stone, Jacob Wohl & Gavin McInnes Attended Her Victory Party Tuesday

At Laura Loomer's party celebrating her win of the Republican nomination to represent Florida's 21st District, we got a preview of the trouble that comes with her. A hodgepodge of far-right actors and disinformation peddlers spoke and attended the party.https://t.co/TB71Opqp2p — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 19, 2020

Loomer held an election night party, at which a number of far-right firebrands turned out to celebrate with her, according to USA Today.

Longtime Trump confidante and convicted felon Roger Stone was joined by Milo Yiannopoulos and Gavin McInnes, founder of the violent far-right group the Proud Boys.

“Lois Frankel doesn’t know it yet, but she is going to get Laura Loomered,” Stone told USA Today, also calling Loomer the “Joan of Arc of the conservative movement.”

5. President Trump Congratulated Loomer on Her Win & Said She Has a ‘Great Chance’ in November; Loomer Said ‘Democrats Don’t Know What’s Coming Their Way’

Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet! https://t.co/pKZp35dUYr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Trump twice congratulated Loomer on Twitter, saying she had a “great chance against a Pelosi Puppet.”

Loomer was endorsed by Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as well, and Trump responded to Gaetz’s tweet with, “Big win, Matt!”

Vote Laura Loomer for Congress today! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 18, 2020

In a video posted to Twitter by right-wing commentator Ali Alexander, Loomer called her win a “historic, amazing night” and thanked Trump for his congratulatory message:

“President Trump just tweeted about me. Of course, I have to find out about it from all of you, because I’m banned from Twitter, but, Mr. president, it’s an honor and I’m really looking forward to flipping your home district, Florida 21, red, and I’m going to fight for you, I’m going to fight for America, I’m going to help the Republicans take back the house. Well … I don’t think these Democrats know what’s coming their way, but I’m heading to Washington to provide you with some firepower and reinforcements.”

Heavy reached out to Loomer’s campaign for comment on her past statements, but had not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.

