LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Maps & Evacuation Updates for Napa, Solano, Yolo & Sonoma

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in California is now more than 46,000 acres in size and 0% contained. The fire is affecting Napa and Sonoma Counties. Read on to see maps, updates, and evacuation information, along with how you can stay updated on the latest breaking news about the fires. See Heavy’s story here for a snapshot of all the fires in California right now.

The Fire Is Still 0% Contained in Napa & Sonoma Counties

A full map of the #LNULightningComplex for today, August 19th pic.twitter.com/hbbsBwGtX3 — Sonoma County Scanner Updates (@SonomaScanner) August 19, 2020

According to the latest update from Cal Fire, issued at 1:40 p.m. on August 19, the fire is now 46,225 acres in size and 0% contained. It’s active in both Napa and Sonoma Counties. This includes the Hennessey Fire, the Gamble Fire, the 15-10 Fire, the Markley Fire, the 13-4 Fire, and the 11-16 Fire.

Here’s a general map of fires in the Bay Area, including the LNU Complex Fire and the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, and the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

Here’s another Bay Area Fire Map, provided by FireMappers:

At 11 a.m., the following size breakdowns for the fires within the LNU Complex were shared by Cal Fire:

Napa County:

Hennessey Fire: Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, California. The fire is current 12,500 acres and 0% contained. 1 structure, 2 outbuldings have been destroyed.

Gamble Fire: Berryessa Knoxville Road, West of Brooks. Fire is currently 13,000 acres and 0% contained.

Green Fire: Near Putah Creek Bridge / Berressa Knoxville Rd. Fire is currently 8,000 acres and 0% contained.

Spanish Fire: Near Spanish Flat. Fire is currently 4,000 acres and 0% contained.

Markley Fire: Near Monticello dam. Fire is 5,000 acres and 0% contained. Morgan Fire: Fire is 2,200 acres and 0% contained

Sonoma County:

Wallbridge Fire: West of Healdsburg. The fire is currently 1,500 acres and 0% contained.

Myers Fire: North of Jenner. The fire is currently 25 acres and 0% contained.

The complex fire has burned down at least 50 structures, Mercury News reported. It encompasses Napa, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo Counties.

Sonoma County Evacuation Updates & Maps

Here are some more evacuation and fire maps that may be helpful to you.

Sonoma County is sharing the following map with evacuation updates. This map is sometimes slow to load and at times it may give back and error message that reads: “Creating map failed.” But it will load at times. Mandatory evacuations are shaded in red and evacuation warnings are shaded in yellow. Thermal activity and road closures are also indicated. You can see the full map here.

At 2:47 p.m., the map showed the following:

Sonoma County’s emergency page is here and evacuation orders are being updated here.

On August 19, Cal Fire posted the following evacuation updates.

First, these are evacuation warnings as of 12:45 p.m. for Sonoma County:

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 2K2

All areas south of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.

Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E3

All areas south of the Russian River

West of Bohemian Hwy.

North and East of Coleman valley Rd. and Willow Creek Rd.

Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E1

All areas south and west of Willow Creek Rd.

North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Rd.

East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)

Sonoma County Evacuation Order as of 11 a.m. per Cal Fire:

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Sonoma County Evacuation Warning as of 11 a.m.:

West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast

South of Fort Ross Road

North of Russian Gulch State Beach

North of Austin Cree Recreational Area

East of Cedars

West of Mill Creek Rd

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road

Napa County Evacuation Updates & Maps

Stay updated on evacuation orders via Twitter.

Napa County provides a satellite map of the fire here.

According to Napa County’s webpage, the following evacuations are in place (the webpage was checked at 2 p.m.)

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas:

Wragg Canyon Rd – from HWY 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort.

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road.

Wooden Valley Rd. from 121 South, including Wooden Valley Cross Rd and Gordon Valley Rd to the county line.

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

All of Hennesey Ridge Road

Sage Canyon from Chiles Pope Valley to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Hwy 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Rd to Monticello

Snell Valley Rd & Butts Canyon Rd including Berryessa Estates & Spanish Valley

Moskowite Corners to Wooden Valley including Circle Oaks

2462 Atlas Peak East to dead end

Loma Vista Rd East to Soda Canyon dead end

Berryessa Knoxville Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128

Everything west of Lake Berryessa Pope Canyon Rd to Berryessa Knoxville

Intersection on Butts Canyon Rd & Snell Valley Rd to all of Berryessa Estates Sub-D

All of Steele Canyon Rd. from HWY 128 and Berryessa Highlands Sub Division

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Note: Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Monticello Road from Vichy Ave to Silverado Trail

Ink Grade from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Hwy 128 at Silverado Trail to Lower Chiles Valley Rd.

Hwy 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Rd to Turtle Rock

Markley Cove Resort to Pleasants Valley Rd.

Napa County Evacuation Order (as of 11 a.m. per Cal Fire).

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.

All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison

Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

See Napa County’s road closure map below or here.

Solano County Evacuation Map & Updates

You can see Solano County’s map here or below.

Areas shaded yellow are evacuation warnings and areas shaded red are evacuation orders.

Yolo County Map & Updates

If you’re in Yolo County, you can get updates here, along with seeing the latest map. You can know your zone for evacuation updates here.

Evacuation Centers

An evacuation center is set up at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street, Napa, CA 94558.

An animal evacuation center is set up at Napa County Animal Shelter, 942 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559.

How to Stay Updated

Updates for the fire are being issued in the following locations:

