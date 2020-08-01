Mahlon Reyes Cause of Death: How Did the Deadliest Catch Star Die?

Mahlon Reyes died from a massive heart attack at age 38. The “Deadliest Catch” star left behind a wife and four children.

Reyes was a deckhand on the Discovery Channel show, appearing on more than a dozen episodes since 2012, PEOPLE reported. His wife told TMZ that he suffered a massive heart attack July 25, 2020. He survived the heart attack, but never regained consciousness. The family ultimately decided to take Reyes off life support, and he died surrounded by his loved ones.

His official cause of death will be determined pending autopsy and toxicology results, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ. Reyes worked on two “Deadliest Catch” boats, the Seabrooke and Cape Caution.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mahlon Reyes Suffered a Massive Heart Attack & Never Regained Consciousness

Mahlon Reyes died in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, after suffering a heart attack on July 25, 2020. He never regained consciousness following the heart attack, so his family ultimately determined he should be removed from life support. Reyes’ wife told TMZ the “Deadliest Catch” star died surrounded by his loved ones.

His family was shocked by his sudden death, TMZ reported. They were not aware of any serious medical conditions.

“He touched so many lives and he is up there smiling and watching over my protector from the sky,” his wife, Heather, wrote on Facebook.

This place misses you. RIP Mahlon. pic.twitter.com/OQK68Pm0kx — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 27, 2020

The official cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ.

Reyes’ IMDB profile said he appeared in 14 episodes of “Deadliest Catch” since 2012. The most recent episode featuring Reyes aired just two weeks ago. “Behring Sea Crash” aired on the Discovery Channel July 14, 2020.

Reyes was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered recently while crabbing on a boat. He was working hard to recover quickly so he could to get back to Alaska for another crab season, TMZ reported.

Mahlon Reyes’ Wife & ‘Deadliest Catch’ Co-Stars Memorialize the Deckhand on Social Media

Reyes’ wife, Heather, wrote on Facebook that she could not have asked for a better husband.

“As many of you know I am his Maverick and Mahlon is and will forever be my Goose ❤️ I wanted to dress up for our final goodbye, however this is a perfect shirt for this! I couldn’t have asked for a better ride or die, husband in this crazy life ❤️ My love we will be ok ❤️ I got this and you are my angel protecting us! This is our new forever and ever 💯💔,” she wrote on Facebook.

Reyes was cremated, and the “Deadliest Catch” crew plans to scatter some of his ashes in the Behring Sea, TMZ reported.

Nick McGlashan, Reyes’ co-star on “Deadliest Catch,” memorialized the hardworking deckhand on Twitter.

Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay. pic.twitter.com/TSSER8T6cJ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 31, 2020

“Love you Mahlonn m v you’re missed. RIP,” he wrote.

He shared a photo in another tweet, writing, “This place misses you. RIP Mahlon.”

In a Facebook post, he shared a group photo. In the photo they were throwing his “sign” to commemorate him.

“Mahlon Reyes always threw this sign. In memory of him, the family and I took this photo,” he wrote.

He also shared the photo on Twitter.

“Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay,” he wrote.

READ NEXT: Jeff Kurtzman: Hawaiian Airline Flight Attendant Dies of COVID-19 Coronavirus

