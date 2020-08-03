WATCH: Man Tells Asian Women to ‘Go Home’ & Take ‘Your Racist Flu’ With You in Title of Viral Video

A video of a California man harassing two Asian women in a San Francisco park is going viral.

The video was uploaded Aug. 2 to the YouTube account MYNDFK, which is presumably run by the man who filmed himself. In the now-deleted clip, titled “Asian go home. Take your racist virus w/u,” the man behind the camera is heard shouting at the two women as they walk side-by-side.

“Mumble yourself back to Asia, Okay? Mumble yourself back there,” he spews. “You little aggressive shits, get out of here.”

It is unclear what prompted the man, but the two women remain silent as they continue to walk. The man never shows his face, but continues to insult the passerby, saying “you’re trash” and “you’re all robots.”

The roughly 20-second clip was posted to the popular Twitter account, Fifty Shades of Whey, with the caption: “Racist man in San Francisco records himself harassing Asian women. Let’s find this asshole California.”

Racist man in San Francisco records himself harassing Asian women. Let's find this asshole California. pic.twitter.com/HoD0ZSCZVz — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 3, 2020

It has since been viewed more than 5,000 times.

Many were quick to condemn the man filming, calling him racist. Others set out to decipher his identity.

Below are some of the responses:

These people have serious MH problems in addition to being racists. They just can't go a day in their miserable life without harassing or taunting people.i pray that one day, they will get a lesson they will never forget. — Love Humanity Stop Those That Don't (@ALANDexter2020) August 3, 2020

Damn… so many haters in San Francisco lately… I thought that was the hub of peace and hippies. They all turned into angry boomers! — 🏳️‍🌈ÐΛⱤƬⱧ §ⱠӨ₮Я🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@darthslotr) August 3, 2020

So that thing racists recently started doing where they’d tell the person being harassed to “go ahead film me!” was just a stepping stone to “I’m going to film myself being a racist then post it online to own the libs!” Wild! — Jamaal Hussain (@jamhus) August 3, 2020

Heavy has reached out to YouTube and is awaiting a response.

Here’s what you need to know:

The YouTube Account Has 26 Subscribers With Videos Dating Back to Over 2 Years Ago — Many of Which Contain Derogatory Material

BLM is now in charge of AIDS too. 2020-07-30T20:19:13Z

The account was created in January 2007 and has over 11,000 views, according to its “About” section on YouTube.

The bio reads:

Playlists host regular movies and videos (best on random rotation, the cross bar icon next to the shuffle button). Uploads here are just amateur video shots by our own emotional support animal. Oops, I mean smartass device. WARNING: SF Snooper Predators and black welfare plutocrats frequently troll us and our subscribers. Nobody can stop them.

The account has a plethora of videos, with titles ranging from “BLM is now in charge of AIDS too,” to “Get back to your AIDS babies Bay Area” and “Johnson & Johnson Asian role models.”

Most of the videos are short clips of out-of-context rants.

Many Have Taken to Twitter to Encourage Others to Report the Account to YouTube

After the clip began circulating on Twitter, users pushed each other to report the account to YouTube. Many begged the question why YouTube had allowed the account to run for so long.

Here's a link to his YouTube channel which might have clues to who this revolting creature ishttps://t.co/IdRBd3pDt5 pic.twitter.com/LvSAxmf8Re — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 3, 2020

“Why isn’t this being pulled from YouTube,” one person wrote, while another responded, “Report it. The more of us that do the less we will see of him :).”

Report it. The more of us that do the less we will see of him :) — Marius Satori 🌊 🦇#resister🦇 (@mariusatori) August 3, 2020

Another user suggested that the unidentified man’s Twitter account had been suspended in 2019.

That handle was suspended on Twitter some time in 2019. Not sure if it’s the same person but many of the people replying to that @ sure seem to be similar. — kevin collins (@voxkev) August 3, 2020

Why doesn’t @Youtube have a report button? So you can report his hateful speech/videos? — That Motorcycle Guy (@LeatherJock08) August 3, 2020

The video appears to have been deleted or taken down from the YouTube account.

According to YouTube’s community guidelines, content that “threatens individuals is not allowed.”

“We also do not allow content that targets an individual with prolonged or malicious insults based on intrinsic attributes, including their protected group status or physical traits,” the website continues.

Hate speech is also forbidden.

The platform claims to remove any content “promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups” based on age, disability, ethnicity, gender identity and expression and race, among other categories.

READ NEXT: Navy to Investigate Viral Video of Dogs Attacking Colin Kaepernick ‘Target’