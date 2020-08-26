Melania Trump’s Speech vs Jill Biden’s Speech: Which Was Better? [POLL]

First Lady Melania Trump gave one of her biggest speeches in years at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, August 25. People will no doubt be talking about her speech for days to come. But how did her speech compare to Jill Biden, whose husband is vying for the presidential position?

Both Women Planned Personal Speeches with an Uplifting Note

Jill Biden and Melania Trump don’t have quite the same level of controversy as Trump and Michelle Obama do. In her 2016 speech, Trump was accused of plagiarizing a portion of Obama’s speech from 2008. But because their husbands are campaigning against each other for President of the United States, people will no doubt be comparing the two women’s speeches.

A White House official told CNN that Trump’s speech would look at her experiences as First Lady, share personal anecdotes, and would be a positive push for her husband to be President a second term. The official said the speech wasn’t vetted by the West Wing, but Trump has been involved in writing the speech with a senior aide.

Grisham told CNN that the speech would be forward-looking, positive, and uplifting. Her speech would not focus on anger or be shouted like Kimberly Guilfoyle’s. Rather, the speech would seek to be positive — and it would be well-rehearsed.

Melania Trump delivered her speech from the renovated Rose Garden. Her renovation has generated some controversy, but some of the facts about it were wrong too. Crabapple trees were removed from the Rose Garden, not cherry trees. The trees also weren’t chopped down — they are being replanted at a different location on the White House grounds, USA Today reported. Former First Lady Nancy Reagan had first discussed removing the crabapple trees, thinking they had grown too large and were shading other plants too much.

During her speech, Trump spoke about the passage of the 19th Amendment and the unveiling of a women’s suffrage exhibit. She then talked about her arrival in the United States and how she became a citizen in 2006, and how she able to achieve her own American dream.

You can watch Melania Trump’s speech below.

Last week, Jill Biden delivered her speech from a classroom at Brandywine High School, The New York Times reported. She taught English at the school in the 1990s. She talked about the lives that had been lost from COVID-19 and how heartbreaking it was. She talked about how hard the changes in school instruction were on families and children. She also spoke about how hard it was when Beau Biden died of cancer. Her message was one of unity and compassion, and she did not mention President Donald Trump during her speech.

You can watch Biden’s speech below.

POLL: Whose 2020 Speech Did You Think Was Better?

So which 2020 speech did you think was better? Melania Trump’s speech at the RNC or Jill Biden’s speech at the DNC last week?

Vote in the Twitter poll below.

Who do you think gave the better speech? Melania Trump or Jill Biden? #RNC2020 #RNCConvention2020 — StephanieDubeDwilson (@StephanieDube) August 26, 2020

This is a question that will no doubt be debated heavily in the days and weeks to come. You can also vote in a poll comparing her speech to Michelle Obama’s here.

