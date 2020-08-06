Mike DeWine: Ohio Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a spokesperson announced in a statement.

The Republican governor was tested just in advance of President Donald Trump‘s visit to the state, according to the statement, and will be quarantining for two weeks, although he is currently asymptomatic.

Trump was to visit Ohio Thursday to tour a Whirlpool manufacturing plant and hold a campaign fundraiser, local CBS affiliate WBNS 10 reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

DeWine Was Supposed to Greet President Trump on the Tarmac Before Trump Toured a Manufacturing Plant & Held a Campaign Fundraiser

Just departed for the Great State of Ohio! pic.twitter.com/vAg0tdRFP8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

President Trump left for Cleveland, Ohio, around noontime on Thursday, according to a Tweet from his account. Trump was expected to tour a Whirlpool manufacturing plant and publicly sign an executive order on prescription drugs, followed by a campaign fundraiser, WBNS reported.

DeWine was to greet Trump at the tarmac upon his arrival and was tested beforehand, as is customary now with people who come into close contact with the president. The governor, 73, tested positive before heading to Cleveland to meet Trump, a spokesperson said. He had been expected to join Trump at the Whirlpool plant as well, but now has returned to his office in Columbus.

White House Spokesman Judd Deere told CNBC in a statement, “The president wishes Gov. DeWine a speedy and full recovery and commends the job he’s doing for the great state of Ohio.”

DeWine Has No Symptoms Currently & Has Been Vocal About the Need for Ohioans to Wear Masks

DeWine’s wife, Fran, has no symptoms, but will be tested Thursday after DeWine goes to his home in Cedarville, where he will quarantine for 14 days, a spokesperson said.

Lieutenant Gov. Jim Husted tested negative for the virus, the Associated Press reported.

DeWine has taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously, issuing a statewide mask order last week and issuing a travel warning for people incoming to the state, NBC News reported. DeWine’s Twitter profile picture shows him wearing a mask as an example, as well.

Ohio currently has 96,305 positive cases of coronavirus and almost 3.600 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. In a Tweet on July 24, DeWine called the pandemic a bipartisan issue and extolled mask-wearing.

“Slowing the spread of [coronavirus] is a bipartisan issue for governors across the United States,” DeWine said. “[Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards] recently asked me why I wear a mask in Ohio. The answer: To protect others and help Ohio’s economic recovery.”

DeWine has also said at news conferences that he has lost several friends to the virus and urged Ohioans to take it seriously, AP reported.

READ NEXT: New York State Sues National Rifle Association, Seeks to Dissolve Pro-Gun Group