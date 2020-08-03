Navy to Investigate Viral Video of Dogs Attacking Colin Kaepernick ‘Target’

The United States Navy SEALS announced Sunday that it is investigating a video showing military dogs attacking a male stand-in “target” dressed in a Colin Kaepernick football jersey.

Although the footage first originated last January, it came to the attention of the Navy after it was posted on Twitter by filmmaker Billy Corben, according to the US Navy SEALS Twitter account.

The SEALS said in a statement that it is investigating what appears to be a military dog working dog demonstration at the National Navy SEAL Museum in Florida last year.

“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,’’ wrote the command, which oversees the Navy’s special operations forces, including SEALS.

“We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.’’

The museum is registered as a non-profit and “shares the legacy of the world’s premier special operations force,’’ according to its website.

Corben posted the video earlier that day with the caption: “Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida”

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in" for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

The video appears to show several canines at the Fort Pierce fundraiser attacking the “target” adorned in the football jersey.

Kaepernick has not acknowledged the video on any of his social media accounts.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Was Originally Posted by an Instagram User in 2019

The clip was initially posted on Instagram Jan. 27, 2019 by user Terry Merlo. The caption reads: “Colin Kaepernick stand in attacked by 5 Navy SEAL attack dogs at fundraiser for the Navy SEAL Museum in Ft Pierce. Awesome! Stand for the National Anthem!”

In the video, a man is seen yelling to a crowd, “You guys want to see Josh get bit again?” His call is then followed by the release of several dogs who rush to the “target” draped in protective gear and the number 7 jersey.

The video has over 1,800 views.

In another video posted to the same account, the target is heard moaning something along the lines of “Oh man, I will stand.”

Merlo wrote: “Demo during fundraiser Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem #colinkaepernick #standforanthem #navyseal #navyseals #navysealmuseum #twogunterry #fundraiser”

Kaepernick Sparked the NFL’s Anthem-Kneeling Controversy in 2016

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made waves in 2016 when he kickstarted the peaceful protest against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, according to the New York Post.

Although a majority of the public initially criticized Kaepernick’s style, a recent Yahoo News poll now indicates otherwise.

Around the time that the athlete started protesting, an earlier poll by Yahoo found that only 28 percent of Americans considered his actions “appropriate.”

Now, in the wake of nationwide George Floyd protests, 52 percent of Americans agree that it is “OK for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police killings of African Americans,” the poll reported.

A little over 35 percent of the respondents said it’s inappropriate, while the remaining 12 percent answered “not sure.”

READ NEXT: Alika Crew: Connecticut Orthodontist Accused of Stabbing Ex-Fiance’s Girlfriend