Pastor John Gray Addresses Infidelity Rumors, Apologizes [WATCH]

Over the last week, Pastor John Gray has been the focus of allegations concerning an extramarital affair.

Those allegations spread via social media and later a plethora of entertainment websites when a woman named “Mary” claimed to have been communicating with Gray and accused him of a myriad things such as requesting pictures and making claims about his wife’s cooking and more.

The Lead Pastor at Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina and associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Gray addressed those allegations in his sermon on Sunday morning.

“For those who need to hear me say this: ‘The name of the Lord is Holy,'” said Gray.

“The standard is holiness, the word of God is utterly Holy, he is not to be toyed with, church is not a game, pastors are held to the highest of standards. Moral integrity, character when nobody is looking, fidelity and faithfulness in marriage and for me: not submitting to process, not staying accountable and not utilizing the voices available to teach me the tools that caused me to make bad decisions. And I want to make it very clear again, that no one carries that but me.”

A native of Cincinnatti, Ohio, Pastor John Gray is also a gospel recording artist, comedian, television host, reality television show personality, producer and book author. He spoke candidly. “I just want to take this moment to say to you, Rentlentless Church, the body of Christ, to those who have looked to me as an example of leaership and pastoral oversight, I want to take this moment to tell you, I’m sorry,” he said.

“I’m sorry for the areas of my life that I left unattended, that I was apathetic about; the areas where I have treated the calling of God, the grace of God and the hand of God casually in my life. For every area of behavior that has dishonored the holiness of God, I want to tell you that I’m sorry. There have been a number of things, blogs; some of them accurate, some of it not. But all of it, my responsibility. I apologize for putting the name of God in harms way and I and I alone take the responsibility for the actions that harmed and injured God’s sheep. No matter how many pseudo-excuses one can hurl in a moment like this, for the purposes of self-preservation, all of them ring hollow when all that is truly needed is the truth. My prayer for you in this moment is that you will use the discernment of the Holy Spirit to see if this is remorse or repentance. I have learned that remorse simply means that I’m sad because you found out. Repentance means I’m sorrowful and I will change.”