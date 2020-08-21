How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue Online

Are you ready to watch some of the most popular drag queens in America werk to get a Las Vegas revue off the ground? Tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue docuseries, premiering Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue’ Preview

VH1 has “Ru-vealed” a new RuPaul’s Drag Race show when docuseries RuPaul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue premieres Friday, August 21.

The new series follows six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as performers in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency, which began at the Flamingo Las Vegas in early 2020. The cast includes:

Derrick Barry, Drag Race season eight fifth place, Drag Race All Stars season five 10th place

season eight fifth place, season five 10th place Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Drag Race season 10 14th place and season 11 fifth place

season 10 14th place and season 11 fifth place Kameron Michaels, Drag Race season 10 runner-up

season 10 runner-up Asia O’Hara, Drag Race season 10 fourth place

season 10 fourth place Yvie Oddly, Drag Race season 11 winner

season 11 winner Naomi Smalls, Drag Race season eight runner-up, Drag Race All Stars season four third place

The series will give a behind the scenes look at the Las Vegas strip stage show on and puts the spotlight on the queens as they slay the stage at the Flaming with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

According to the episode description, the premiere is titled “Baby, We Made It!” and it promises, “Six RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite queens move to Las Vegas to begin working on a brand new Las Vegas Residency. With rehearsals underway, and the pressure from RuPaul to ‘turn it out,’ the queens must create a sisterhood and rise to the occasion. But as the pressure mounts, Derrick and Naomi’s previous drama with each other creeps in.”

The previews tease that “everyone thinks the most important part of drag is what happens on stage, but it’s nothing if you’re not enjoying the process.” One of the queens says doing this revue is the hardest thing they’ve ever done.

It also looks like a romance is blooming behind the scenes: “Open legs and open arms,” says one queen. And then all hell breaks loose when one queen moves out of the dressing room. It certainly looks drama-filled and emotionally intense, especially as the series moves into the COVID-19 pandemic time when everything shuts down.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue premieres Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

