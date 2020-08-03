WATCH: Sam Panda Detained For Revealing Bikini in Myrtle Beach

Acrobat Sam Panda was detained in Myrtle Beach on Saturday after someone called police over her revealing bikini, TMZ reported on Monday. As her friend filmed the incident, Panda asked for clarification, with authorities whipping out their handbook to tell her she was violating the law by wearing a thong on the public beach. The aerialist was ultimately released.

Panda, who gained notoriety after she had an accident that left her with a broken neck, took to Facebook on Sunday to share the video of the incident, where she said “some Karen” called the cops on her.

“A woman called the cops on me because of my bikini,” she wrote. “That’s how this all started. Some Karen decided that my body was offensive to her and showed her child that her body could one day lead to her arrest. Her body could be the reason a grown a** man violates her. Her body is wrong.”

Under the city’s tourism website, it states that thongs are not allowed on the beach. “Swimwear is subject to city ordinances in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach,” the websites says. “It is illegal for anyone to wear a thong bathing suit.”

Mrytle Beach police told TMZ they were called, with someone reporting there were two women “who were wearing thong bikinis and a see-through top that were dancing and soliciting videos on the beach.” They added she was handcuffed because she tried to walk away, but once the rules were read to them and they agreed to cover up, they were let go without charges.

https://www.facebook.com/sam.panda27/posts/10157340115091135

Panda Said She Was ‘Manhandled’ and ‘Slut-shamed’

In her first Facebook post on Sunday, Panda said she was “slut-shamed” over her revealing bathing suit. She accused the Mrytle Beach Police Department of being aggressive with her and manhandling her body.

“If you are a woman, and you decide to call the police on other women for their bodies ON A BEACH, IN FRONT OF YOUR TEENAGE DAUGHTER,” she wrote. “You have allowed a 105-pound woman to get rushed, aggressively grabbed, manhandled, and cuffed. You allowed two women to be slut-shamed publicly on a beach for their bathing suits.”

Panda did not identify the woman, other than calling her “some Karen” in her second post.

“…You showed your daughter that her body is something she should be ashamed of and could be detained for,” Panda wrote on Facebook. “You showed her that a man can harm a woman over the way her body is viewed by other people. You have objectified a female body that does not belong to you and have shown your daughter that those actions are acceptable.

You should be absolutely ashamed of yourself.”

Heavy reached out to Panda and the Myrtle Beach Police department but did not immediately hear back for comment.

Panda Broke Her Neck in 2017

In 2017, a video that showed the aerial performer falling from a 13-foot rig went viral. Panda was filming herself at Finn’s Beach Club Canggu in Bali when the hoop malfunctioned and she fell on her neck.

“I was in the middle of an aerial hoop performance when the cable released and I fell approximately 3-4 meters to the ground head first,” Panda wrote on Facebook at the time, as noted by the Daily Mail.

“I also had to get eight stitches in my head. I am hospitalized at the moment. I am not paralyzed and can move my arms and legs, but I also cannot walk yet. My spine can’t support my weight, plus I’m pretty weak and woozy.”

READ NEXT: Kevin Leman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know