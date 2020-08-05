Sarmistha Sen: Texas Cancer Researcher Killed in ‘Random Attack’

Sarmistha Sen is a Plano, Texas resident who was killed Aug. 1 in what police are calling a “random attack.”

The 43-year-old, who hailed from India and was a researcher in the U.S., was out jogging near the Chisholm Trail Park when she was murdered, NDTV reported.

Her body was found by a passerby around 7 a.m. in a creek-area, according to NBC DFW.

Although Sen’s cause of death is currently unknown, police confirmed to the station that she was not shot.

#NEW: Police were told this woman was attacked and killed while out on her morning run. Plano Police believe this was a random attack. They have a ‘person of interest’ in custody.https://t.co/EWXk8i2znd — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) August 2, 2020

NBC DFW indicated that authorities have a “person of interest in custody,” citing 29-year-old Bakari Abiona Moncrief.

Moncrief was arrested and charged for a burglary that occurred that same morning roughly 30-to-40 yards away from where Sen’s body was found, Officer David Tilley, a spokesperson for the Plano Police Department, told the outlet.

“What we don’t know and are still trying to determine is, which one of these came first, which one of these offenses occurred first. Did the burglary take place first or did the murder?” he expressed to NBC DFW.

According to a police statement obtained by the station, Moncrief was an out-of-state resident “who was in town visiting relatives from another city outside of Plano.”

He has not been charged in regards to the homicide, and the investigation remains ongoing, the outlet continued.

Here’s what you need to know about Sarmistha Sen:

1. Sen Grew Up In Sindri, India

According to her Caring Bridge page, Sen was born on Jan. 2, 1977 and grew up Sindri, India.

She later moved to Bangalore “for higher studies and work,” the website continues. Sen then married Arindam Roy and moved to Plano in 2004.

She is survived by Roy and her two sons, Neil, 12, and Ryan, 6.

2. She Was a Clinical Research Manager at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center

Sen was a pharmacist and researcher who studied molecular biology, working with cancer patients, KDFW reported.

The Caring Bridge page claims that she previously studied in UT Dallas and the University of Birmingham, Alabama. She “worked on cancer research for most of her career.”

3. Sen Was an Athlete & Avid Jogger

KDFW reported that Sen ran the Chisholm Trail almost every morning before her children awoke.

On Monday, the community rallied together to decorate two trees with hundreds of sneakers in Sen’s memory, NBC DFW added.

The shoes were collected Tuesday afternoon and have since been donated to the charity, Trusted World, according to the station.

4. Many Describe Sen As a Good Person

News of Sen’s death inspired an outpour of support from her friends and family.

“She just immediately connected with anybody she met on a deeply personal level with a very infectious smile and energy,” her brother, Sumit, told KDFW.

Sen “lived a free and fearless life inspiring many with her infectious energy and carefree smile,” her Caring Bridge page reads.

The website claims that the mother of two loved to cook and garden.

“She practiced healthy mindful living and she could cook extremely healthy food that tasted amazingly good,” it continued.

She was also a trained singer in “Indian classical music” who loved to teach and perform.

5. A GoFundMe Has Been Created to Help Her Family

This is Sarmistha Sen's GoFundMe. Please donate here: https://t.co/pd2WD0qHRn — Jai Shree Ram! (@nitayuvani) August 4, 2020

The GoFundMe was created Aug. 4 by Sen’s husband, according to the page.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise money that will go toward charities “devoted to issues that Sarmistha deeply cared about such as Cancer Awareness, Cancer research, healthy living and protection of environment.”

So far, more than 190 donors have raised over $16,000.

A change.org petition has also been created to demand justice for Sen. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had garnered over 21,000 signatures.

The page reads:

“We would like to petition you to ensure that Sarmistha’s killer is found, duly charged for the crime and receives the punishment under the law that he or she deserves, for committing this heinous act which has debilitated this family with two young children who are now motherless.”

READ NEXT: Navy to Investigate Viral Video of Dogs Attacking Colin Kaepernick ‘Target’