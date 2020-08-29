Hallmark’s ‘Summer Villa’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is airing a special summer movie on Saturday, August 29 called Summer Villa. The movie stars Hilarie Burton and Victor Webster. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Summer Villa airs Saturday, August 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores air September 13 at 9 a.m. Eastern and September 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

If this movie seems familiar to you, it’s because it actually first aired on the Hallmark Channel in 2016. But now it’s part of the 2020 Summer Nights series.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A romance novelist with writer’s block and a celebrity chef suffering from a bad review accidentally end up staying at the same French villa for the summer. As they attempt to share the house and mend their personal lives, they find that what they’re really missing is more of a personal matter.”

I saw this movie when it first aired and it was absolutely delightful. You’re going to love it too.

‘Summer Villa’ Was Filmed in Canada

Summer Villa was filmed in Canada, specifically in Montreal, Quebec, according to IMDb.

In an interview with TV Goodness, Webster said that Montreal stood-in for France in the filming. He said they didn’t really get to explore the city because of the tight schedule while shooting.

He said: “I think the last day we worked 19-and-a-half hours. We started at 11 am and it was six the next morning when we wrapped.”

On his Instagram, Webster asked fans how many would like to see a sequel of Summer Villa.

One fan shared a photo he took with Burton when she was filming Summer Villa in 2016.

Little throwback meeting Hil back in may 2016 while she was filming Summer Villa near Montréal. I remember, it was pouring and as soon as she stepped outside, the rain stopped. You really are a ray of sunshine. Thank you for your kindness @HilarieBurton! 😘☀️ pic.twitter.com/9k0rZOFAzP — frédérik (@fredstdenis) May 20, 2019

Here’s a behind-the-scenes photo.

Meet The Cast for ‘Summer Villa’

Hilarie Burton stars as Terry. Burton is married to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who stars as Negan on The Walking Dead. They have two children, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old. During quarantine, they’ve been living on their farm and starring in a series called Friday Night In with the Morgans. The most recent episode aired in mid-July.

Burton’s many credits include Council of Dads (Margo), A Christmas Wish, The Christmas Contract, Lethal Weapon TV series (Karen Palmer), Togetherness, Extant (Anna), Forever, Hostages (Samantha), Christmas on the Bayou, White Collar (Sara Ellis), One Tree Hill (Peyton), and more.

Victor Webster stars as Matthew Everston. In January he starred in Hallmark’s Hearts of Winter. He was in Hallmark’s Homegrown Christmas in December 2018. His many credits include Wings Over Everest, Matchmaker Mysteries, Workin’ Moms (Mike), A Harvest Wedding, Chesapeake Shores (Douglas), Younger, Home for Christmas Day, Love Blossoms, Paradise Inc., Summer Villa, Continuum (Carlos), Project: SERA, Christmas Icetastrophe, Cracked, Castle (Josh), Melrose Place (Caleb), Lincoln Heights, Charmed (Coop), Related, Mutant X (Brennan for 66 episodes), Days of Our Lives (Nicholas Alamain), and Sunset Beach (Roger), and much more.

Emorphia Margaritis stars as Abby. This was her only recorded movie on IMDb where she had a named role. You can see her current acting profile here.

Also starring in the movie are:

Jocelin Haas (Jean Luc)

Cristina Rosato (Leslie Everston)

Brittany Drisdelle (Dianne)

Kasia Malinowska (Nadia)

Joseph Bellerose (Rene Claude)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

