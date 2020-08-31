Tamarris Bohannon: Black Police Officer Dies After Being Shot in the Head

Tamarris Bohannon, a Black police officer with the St. Louis Metro Police Department, has died after being shot over the weekend. According to STL American, the 29-year-old died on August 30, 2020. A White man has been accused of shooting and now killing Bohannon and is now in police custody. Bohannon was shot in his head while responding to a call about a gunman in a couple’s home on August 29, 2020, ABC reported. After being shot he was taken to St. Louis University Hospital in critical condition.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that our critically injured officer has died,” the St. Louis Metro Police Department said in a statement on Twitter. “We cannot express how much we appreciate the hospital staff who continuously treated both officers for their injuries.”

According to STL Today, Bohannon left behind three children and his wife, Alexis.

Bohannon’s Family Released a Handwritten Statement Regarding His Death

KMOV4 reported that Bohannon’s family released a handwritten statement about the slain officer, who had been on the police force for three-and-a-half years.

“It is with great sadness we share the loss of Officer Tamarris “T” Bohannon. Affectionately known as “Bo” by his squad of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A three year veteran, who was raised and continued to live and raise his family in the City in which he patrolled. He is a hero to many, but most importantly to his loving wife and three incredible children. The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead.”

According to ABC, Bohannon is the eighth police officer to be killed since June in St. Louis, Missouri.

A letter from the family of Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon. https://t.co/wqk7LAQXMx pic.twitter.com/J902dj415w — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson released a statement about Bohannon’s death as well:

“I am heartbroken over the line of duty death of Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. I’ve had the privilege of spending some time with his family under these extraordinarily challenging circumstances. They’re wonderful people and immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years. This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face everyday to keep us safe. I ask that everyone please continue to keep Officer Bohannon, his loved ones, friends and colleagues, and the entire St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. This is a terrible, senseless tragedy.”

Another Black Police Officer With Bohannon Was Shot

Officers gather to pay respects to Officer Tamarris BohannonPolice vehicles line up to pay respects to Officer Bohannon 2020-08-31T03:36:43Z

Bohannon and another officer responded to a call a little before 6:00 p.m and found that a 43-year-old gunman had barricaded himself into a home after ordering the couple that lived there out by gunpoint, the River Front Times reported. The accused gunman, whose name has not been released, shot at Bohannon through a window of the home, which is on the 3700 block of Hartford Avenue, police stated.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis. We will be deeply missed. https://t.co/pyE6QdQ3Uk pic.twitter.com/qXFn0AiqYg — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

The other officer who was with Bohannon was also shot in his leg. He was also treated at St. Louis University Hospital and released the same day. STL American reported that he is a 30-year-old Black man who has been on the police force for less than six months.

