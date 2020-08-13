Terri Carbaugh: Former Kamala Harris Aide Resigned After $34,900 NDA

Terri Carbaugh is a former aide for Kamala Harris who resigned after signing a non-disclosure agreement during the senator’s previous role as California’s Attorney General.

In 2011, Carbaugh worked as chief deputy attorney general for administration and policy under Harris when she “signed the mysterious NDA” in return for a settlement of $34,900, the New York Post reported.

She resigned two days later, the outlet continued.

TY @DrBiden 4 expanding opportunity for all youth. And, for inviting me to lunch in your home. #ReachHigher #Awesome pic.twitter.com/mKT73t6pq0 — Terri M.Carbaugh (@TerriCarbaugh) October 26, 2016

The settlement was just below the $35,000 requirement mandating it to be reported to the state director of finance, the Post said.

Harris was recently named the vice president selection for Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. The 55-year-old has potential to be the first Black vice president and the first woman to hold the office.

The running-mate has strongly advocated against non-disclosure agreements, according to the Daily Beast.

“Senator Harris strongly opposes the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence anyone. She fully supports the release of Terri Carbaugh from this NDA if she chooses,” Sabrina Singh, a senior Harris advisor, told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know about Terri Carbaugh:

1. Carbaugh is the Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs for Brandman University

Carbaugh started working as the university’s vice chancellor of public affairs in March 2019, according to her biography on the school’s website.

The department aims to work with news reporters, government officials and thought leaders, the page reads.

Carbaugh previously worked in external relations for Long Beach State University and “has extensive experience working in and around politics, media, public policy making, and higher education,” Carbaugh’s LinkedIn indicates.

2. Carbaugh Attended Humboldt State University & Santa Barbara City College

In case you missed it: This clearinghouse of information is organized so that students, faculty, and staff can find the answers they’re looking for regarding instruction, residence life, operations, health and safety, student support, and more. https://t.co/UCk7OW4P5l pic.twitter.com/IcBYpDk0rB — Humboldt State (@humboldtstate) August 9, 2020

According to Carbaugh’s LinkedIn, she attended Humboldt State University from 1982 to 1986 and studied “Rhetoric and Public Discourse.”

She also studied at Santa Barbara City College for a year in 1981, her page reads.

3. Carbaugh Worked as a Spokeswoman for Arnold Schwarzenegger and His Wife, Maria Shriver

Carbaugh served as the press secretary for Maria Shriver from 2004 to 2006, according to her LinkedIn.

The page indicates that she “led communications for the Governor and First Lady’s Conference on Women and Families, the California Museum, the California Hall of Fame and the California Service Corps.”

4. The NDA Settlement Appears to End to a Dispute Between Carbaugh and Harris’ Office

Although details surrounding the settlement between Carbaugh and Harris’ office remain unclear, Business Insider reported that “what’s apparent from the document is that both sides avoided what could have been a lengthy and expensive court battle.”

Carbaugh settled on the nearly $35,000 in taxpayer cash, while agreeing to drop her claim to damages relating to her employment there — as well as for both sides to stay tight-lipped, the outlet continued.

5. Carbaugh ‘was really struggling’ While Working Under Harris, According to a Longtime Friend

On hand with my son Alex to congratulate the @CABlackCaucus on 50 years of success. pic.twitter.com/R82ZdrfR2h — Terri M.Carbaugh (@TerriCarbaugh) August 27, 2017

According to Business Insider, Carbaugh and Harris “shared ties” to Willie Brown, the former California state assembly leader. Brown had briefly dated Harris in the mid-1990s.

Carbaugh states on her LinkedIn that she assisted Harris in transitioning “from her role as San Francisco’s district attorney to leading the California Department of Justice,” but a 2011 press release obtained by Business Insider indicates Harris may have felt otherwise.

“An April 2011 press release issued by Harris’ office didn’t describe Carbaugh’s role as transitional,” the Insider reported. “It said Carbaugh was overseeing the department’s $735 million budget and 3,700 non-attorney employees. She was also Harris’ ‘key liaison to the governor, Legislature, and other state and federal leaders.'”

Senior staffers told the outlet that Carbaugh had been fired, but “details weren’t discussed and it was a touchy subject inside the office,” Business Insider indicated.

“I knew her from other jobs and I knew peripherally that she was really struggling” in Harris’ office,” Barbara O’Connor, an emeritus professor at California State University at Sacramento and a longtime friend of Carbaugh, told Insider.

READ NEXT: Steve Branch: Suspect in Alaska Cold Case Murder Dies by Suicide