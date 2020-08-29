Tour de France 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The Tour de France’s 2,156-mile journey begins on Saturday with some of the best cyclists in the world vying for the title at the storied event.

2020 Tour de France Preview

After a delay, the Tour de France is ready to get going, nearly two months behind its traditional July date. There will be 176 riders of 30 different nationalities competing for the crown.

“It will still be the Tour,” Benoît Cosnefroy told the New York Times, “but without the euphoria that the public brings.”

Egan Bernal is the defending champion at the event and is competing despite an injured back.

“As for my health, I believe I’m much better. I still have a bit of pain in my back, but the truth is it’s much better compared to the Dauphiné, so I’m hoping it gets better as the Tour goes on,” Bernal said on Friday during his team’s pre-race press conference.

“I still have a bit of pain in the back to be honest, but I’m much better than I was in the Dauphiné. In the Dauphiné the pain was really bad, but in these days I’m getting better, I’m feeling better and I hope during the whole Tour to still work hard on the back, trying to recover, especially for the last week.”

The Tour de France is utilizing a moving bubble to combat COVID-19, which puts some strict restrictions on its riders.

“It’s never going to be a zero-risk bubble with cycling, so it’s very important to make sure cyclists follow the smaller rules around not stopping at cafes or grocery stores,” Danielle Zaccaria, doctor for the CCC Pro Team, told ESPN.

One of the favorites to take home the title could be Italian road race champion Giacomo Nizzolo, who won the Italian and European title within the last week.

“I’m super happy about the two victories last week, and am looking forward to trying to take my chance tomorrow [Saturday] and sprint for the yellow jersey,” Nizzolo said on Friday to reporters. “I have a great team around me, everyone on the team is motivated, and we’ll do our best to take our chances.”

There will be 21 stages — nine flat, three hilly, eight mountain stages and one individual time trial. Here are the previous winners since 2010:

2019 – Egan Bernal

2018 – Geraint Thomas

2017 – Chris Froome

2016 – Chris Froome

2015 – Chris Froome

2014 – Vincenzo Nibali

2013 – Chris Froome

2012 – Bradley Wiggins

2011 – Cadel Evans

2010 – Andy Schleck