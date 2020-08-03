Travis Christianson: Wisconsin Father Accused of Stabbing Teen Daughter to Death

Travis Christianson is a Madison, Wisconsin elementary school custodian who is accused of stabbing his 13-year-old daughter Addrianna Christianson to death inside the family’s home.

According to police, the “Murder/Homicide” occurred around 9 p.m. on July 30, 2020 inside a single family residence in the 3000 Block of Dorchester Way.

“The suspect in the case, Travis M. Christianson, age 44, was booked into the Dane County Jail this afternoon on tentative charges of first degree intentional homicide, and attempted first degree intentional homicide,” Madison police wrote in a news release.

A second person was also wounded in the attack but survived. That person has not yet been identified.

The jail booking sheet says Travis Maxim Christianson was booked on first-degree murder accusations. Police confirmed that the 44-year-old suspect is Addrianna’s dad.

Christianson Was Taken Into Custody After Being Tased Outside His Home

The police news release paints a chaotic scene when police arrived outside the Christianson home. “Christianson was taken into custody as he walked out of his home. The first responding officer spotted him, and drew his service weapon, not knowing if the suspect was still armed,” wrote police.

“Christianson ignored the officer’s orders to get on the ground. Instead, he continued to advance on the officer. The officer backpedaled, creating space, while quickly assessing the suspect’s hands. He ascertained Christianson did not have a weapon in either.”

The officer said, “I then transitioned my handgun to my non-dominant hand and removed my Taser from its holster.” According to police, the officer successfully deployed his Taser, bringing the suspect to the ground in a fetal position.”

Police said the injured victim has been released from a hospital. The motive is not clear. Heavy has requested a copy of the criminal complaint when it is issued.

Police Went to the Residence After a Report of a Stabbing

An initial news release from the Madison Police Department said that MPD “responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way for a report of a person being stabbed. MPD responded and located two injured parties as well as the likely suspect.”

The release continued, “One of the victims was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. One victim died on scene from their injuries. The suspect was taken into custody and also transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The three involved parties are known to each other and there is no ongoing threat related to this incident. The Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.”

A review of court records shows no prior Wisconsin criminal history for Christianson. Property records show the home is owned by Travis M. and Dawn R. Christianson.

Addrianna had Facebook and Instagram pages, but they mostly just had pictures of her dog, the weather, and other normal pursuits. “I LOVE RAIN,” her top post on Facebook, made the same week she died, said. The mother’s page mostly contains pictures of the dog and Addrianna.

Travis Christianson Worked as an Elementary School Janitor

According to Madison.com, Addrianna would have been in 8th grade this fall at Savanna Oaks Middle School in the Verona School District in Wisconsin.

“We are deeply saddened by this event and send our deepest sympathies to her family during this difficult time,” a spokeswoman for the district told the news site. “We are reaching out to students, families and staff with support services to deal with grief.”

The newspaper reported that Travis Christianson was a “custodian for the district at Glacier Edge Elementary and has been placed on administrative leave.” A neighbor described the family as seemingly normal, two parents with one child.

The father had a Facebook page, but it has nothing visible on it when it comes to posts or photos. It does say that he worked at Glacier Edge Elementary, studied at Madison Area Technical College, went to La Follette High School, and lives and is from Madison.

