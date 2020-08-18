Viral Trump Boat Fire Video Isn’t Real: Watch the Original

Avideo that’s going viral on social media shows a boat on fire that reads “Trump 2020″ on the side. People are sharing it and laughing about the image, but the video isn’t actually real. The original video did not have Trump 2020 on the side.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Video Has Gone Viral, But the Boat Didn’t Actually Say ‘Trump 2020’

The video is making the rounds on Twitter, as people share it with all kinds of commentary. Here are a few examples.

The video showing “Trump 2020” on the side of the boat first appeared around August 16 and has millions of views already. Here’s one version.

“Dumpster fire on a Trump Boat” sounds like Jay Leno’s idea of a clever joke. pic.twitter.com/oLfA3VEduS — Panda Pancake Bernstein (@J4Years) August 17, 2020

This video says that it was shared from a video originally posted by Factual Scientist. Here’s the video that Factual Scientist shared, which also shows Trump 2020 on the side. The same Twitter account shared the video the day before too.

Factual Scientist wrote on Twitter: “Boaters for Trump! #VoteBidenHarris2020 #BidenHarris2020Landslide #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare”

Here’s a screenshot of the video in case the tweet is taken down.

Although this video is going viral, it’s actually not the original video. The original video just showed a plain white boat on fire without Trump 2020 on the side.

Here’s one that was shared on August 11 on Twitter. @RSCook wrote: “hmm, what kinda gas mileage does this GOP yacht get?”

hmm, what kinda gas mileage does this GOP yacht get? pic.twitter.com/b9AxDk1Rwp — R C👀k ◇ #Resist 🇺🇸 #FBR #ComplicitCorruptGOP (@rscook) August 11, 2020

The video states that it was taken from a video shared by Chet Faliszek. That video was shared on July 17.

Here’s a screenshot of the video in case it is taken down.

At the time, someone responded to the video and wrote: “Rare video of the United States handling the coronavirus outbreak.”

Another person wrote: “This seems to exemplify 2020 I so many ways……”

Someone else wrote: “If 2020 were a lazy boat ride on the river.”

The exact origin of the video isn’t clear, but what is clear is that the boat did not originally have Trump 2020 on the side. That part was digitally added later.

Faliszek, who shared the video, is a writer, game developer, and co-founder of Stray Bombay, a game studio focused on cooperative games.

Although the Trump 2020 boat video isn’t authentic, it’s still fuel for quite a few jokes on social media. One person wrote: “What if we kissed by the Trump 2020 boat on fire?…haha..jk..unless?”

What if we kissed by the Trump 2020 boat on fire?…haha..jk..unless?

🥺👉🏽👈🏽

pic.twitter.com/DecdBSAlHj — Sekiro Hard Mode🀄️ (@Japakneegro) August 18, 2020

A Boat Sank During a Trump Boat Parade on August 16

The video gained some traction in part because of all the boat parades that have been held for Trump lately by supporters.

In Portland just a few days ago, a Trump boat parade reportedly caused a family’s boat to sink, Buzzfeed News reported. The boat sank on the Willamette River on Sunday, August 16 after a parade of boats with Trump signs went past. They were moving so fast that they created a wake that led to a nearby boat taking on water and sinking.

Trump supporters boat sinks in the middle of a Trump rally on water. pic.twitter.com/IfAKuVZrmC — Hood Videos Wtf (@Hoodvideoswtf) August 17, 2020

Chris Liedle, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told Buzzfeed that witnesses said a low-profile boat was swamped by waves from the Trump parade boats.

The people in the boat were not part of the parade, officials said. No one was injured.

