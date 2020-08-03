WATCH: Frying Pan Cam’s American Flag Stands Strong as Isaias Approaches

The “Frying Pan Ocean Cam” that was so popular during previous hurricanes is back. Now it’s live as Isaias approaches North Carolina and you can watch it right here. Isaias is expected to reach hurricane strength when it makes landfall. The flag is standing strong as the storm approaches. A previous flag on the Frying Pan Tower sold on eBay for more than $10,000 after it was torn when a hurricane passed through.

See the Frying Pan Tower Cam Below

Here’s the live stream for the Frying Pan Cam below, showing a live view of the American Flag atop the tower.

If the video above doesn’t work or embed property on your browser, you can watch it here.

The web cam above is shared by Explore Oceans, which also has a number of additional web cams that can give glimpses of the hurricane’s landfall. The Frying Pan Tower was built in the 1960s as a way to warn incoming ships of nearby shallow waters. Since then, the tower has become home to an ecosystem of marine life, Explore.org explains.

Explore Oceans also offers this web cam view from the Frying Pan Tower at sea level.

You are watching live footage from beneath the tower located approximately 34 miles seaward of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The tower is an offshore light tower built in 1964 to provide warning to ships that they were nearing shallow shoals, with depths of only 35 to 50 feet. This danger to ships earned the shoals, which stretch from Frying Pan Shoals North to the Outer Banks, to become known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic. The underwater ecosystem is no longer protected by the tower's lights thanks to GPS navigation technology, but it is somewhat protected from heavy fishing pressure, due to the distance from shore and rough sea conditions. The light tower is important habitat for fish, sharks, and other marine wildlife that frequent the region.

And next is a stream from Explore.org showing marine life 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

What marine life is found 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina?

Explore.org has many other fascinating live streams.

The Frying Pan Tower was especially popular during Hurricane Florence, when the winds were so strong that the flag itself was torn and a parody Twitter account was born.

AHGHHGHHHGGHHHGHGHHH!!!! HELP! pic.twitter.com/vEJTfmYp0O — Frying Pan Ocean Cam Flag (@FryingPanFlag) September 13, 2018

Later the flag was sold on eBay for $10,900, Biz Journals reported. Owner Richard Neal said he planned to donate the money to the American Red Cross’s hurricane relief.

The Frying Pan Tower is 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, Explore.org shared. It was built in the 1960s and served as a warning of shallow waters. The tower is a surplus Coast Guard Light Station and is being restored by volunteers. It’s essentially a helipad 85 feet up, built over rooms that were originally for a Coast Guard crew. A 135-foot light tower is on a corner of the helipad.

In 2010, the tower was auctioned off by the Coast Guard and is now privately owned and being restored. You can help with restoration by visiting the restoration website here.

Isaias’ Path

According to the NHC, as of 2 p.m. Eastern on August 3, Isaias was at 31.2 N and 80.0 W, about 115 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 180 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and it’s moving north or 5 degrees at 12 mph. It has a minimum central pressure of 993 MB or 29.32 inches.

The NHC shared:

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 31.2 North, longitude 80.0 West. Isaias is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this afternoon. A turn toward the north-northeast along with a slight increase in forward speed is expected by early this evening, followed by a faster motion tonight and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast through this afternoon. The center of Isaias will then approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area this evening. The center will then move inland over eastern North Carolina tonight, and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States Tuesday night. Data from the reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast this afternoon or early evening, and Isaias is expected to regain

hurricane strength just before the cyclone reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight. Only slow weakening is anticipated after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region tonight and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. During the past hour, a wind gust to 40 mph (65 km/h) occurred at Folly Island Pier, South Carolina, and at COMRP buoy 41033 located just offshore Fripp Island, South Carolina. The estimated minimum central pressure based on recent reports from the aircraft is 993 mb (29.32 inches).

