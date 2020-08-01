WATCH: Richmond, Virginia ‘Karen’ Uses Racial Slurs Over George Floyd Hologram in Viral Video

A white woman used racial slurs when she became upset that a George Floyd hologram was cast over a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Virginia. You can watch the video below, but be aware that the language in it is very disturbing because the woman uses the n-word in the video.

The woman is the latest example of a so-called Karen: A white middle-aged woman who, in some cases, exhibits racist behavior. Here’s the video:

Racist woman loses her mind over seeing George Floyd’s image projected onto Robert E Lee statue in Virginia. “You’re a f*cking n*gger,” the woman says, smacking the man recording the video. “Look at this n*gger sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/c4AdkV9OZ4 — Lars❄️#FBR🇳🇴 (@a_fly_guy) July 30, 2020

One caption on the video shared on Twitter read, “Racist woman loses her mind over seeing George Floyd’s image projected onto Robert E Lee statue in Virginia. ‘You’re a f****** n*****,’ the woman says, smacking the man recording the video. ‘Look at this n***** sh**.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Hologram Is Part of a Project Involving Multiple Confederate Statues

Amazing hologram of George Floyd in Richmond. You can hear the Floyd Family speaking in the background. #richmond #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/0uFK7ePsAc — pace (@ReggiePace) July 28, 2020

According to Indy100, the unidentified woman became enraged when she saw “a 3D hologram of George Floyd being projected onto a Robert E. Lee statue.” The site says the video was recorded on July 28 in Richmond, Virginia.

According to Fox5, the video was recorded by Mikhail Smith and shows people trying to usher the confrontational woman from the area.

“This is public property. This is my city,” the woman shouts in the video. “You’re a racist. Leave,” a person says, at which point the woman used the racial slur.

The hologram is part of a project called “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” the television station reported, adding that the hologram was going to be projected over five different Confederate statues and it “forms a 3D image of Floyd out of fireflies and his name in graffiti.”

George Floyd, of course, is the Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota; the viral video showing a police officer pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck has sparked civil unrest throughout the United States.

According to CNN, the hologram project was created by Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation.

“Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world,” Rodney Floyd, brother of George Floyd said in a statement to CNN. “Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.”

So-Called ‘Karen’ Videos Have Hit the News

Many other videos of so-called Karens have hit the news lately. Some involve allegations of racism. A woman named Torrance Karen was accused of making racist remarks in a public park. Some of the Karen videos involve mask controversies. A woman known as Skechers Karen threw shoeboxes in Oklahoma City.

A woman named Permit Karen called the cops on her New Jersey neighbors. A Dallas, Texas “Karen” threw food out of a cart when asked to wear a mask in a grocery store.

A Trader Joe’s Karen refused to wear a mask and went on a tirade. A woman grew upset in a California Starbucks when asked to wear a mask. A woman sat down in a Costco store in Oregon after refusing to wear a mask.

