WATCH: Trump Says He’s ‘Always Liked Kanye’ & ‘Kim’s Got a Good Heart’

During President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference today, a reporter asked him about Kanye West’s campaign in swing states. Trump responded that he wasn’t involved in West’s campaign, but he’s always liked him. He also had positive things to say about Kim Kardashian. You can watch Trump’s response and learn more below.

Trump Said He’s Not Involved in West’s Decision to Run

A reporter asked Trump during the COVID-19 press conference about two people connected to West’s campaign also being members of the Republican party.

“As you know,” he said, “his wife has raised issues about whether he’s having mental issues right now. So my question to you…”

Trump interrupted the reporter. “Who said that?”

The reporter said, “His wife…”

Trump interrupted him again. “I like him, he’s always been very nice to me.”

The reporter continued: “Are you aware of or have you encouraged anyone in the party to help him get on the ballot?”

Here’s Trump’s response.

Trump answered:

No, not at all. Other than I get along with him very well. I like him, I like his wife. So I’ve recommended certain people as you know for — including Alice Johnson, who’s a fantastic woman — his wife recommended certain people to get out of prison. They were in prison for a long time, a long, long time, and it should’ve never happened. And I took what she said very strong. Kim, Kim Kardashian. And Kim’s got a good heart, a very good heart. And I like Kanye very much. No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We’ll have to see what happens with, we’ll see if he gets on the ballot. But I’m not involved.”

He reiterated that he wasn’t involved in West’s campaign, but didn’t have anything negative to say about West or Kardashian.

West Announced His Presidential Run on July 4 & Held a Rally About a Week Later

West first announced that he was running for President on Twitter on July 4. Then he held a rally in mid-July.

The tears started flowing during his emotional rally, while West spoke about the topic of abortion. A video below shows the moment when West was crying.

Kanye West crying on stage at his campaign event in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/GsHAnZQG1c — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2020

Before he started crying, West had talked extensively about the topic of abortion and how he had, at one point, been tempted to encourage his own daughter to be aborted. He also said that his mom saved him when his dad did the same.

“In the Bible it says thou shalt not kill,” he said at his rally. “I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying… She said, I’m pregnant… She was crying… She had the pills in her hand where you take it and the baby’s gone…”

He also talked about how his mother saved his life, just before he began crying.

“My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me,” he told the crowd. “…There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

Someone yelled, “We love you Kanye!” That’s when West said, while crying: “I almost killed my daughter!”

West has had an emotional campaign, including taking to Twitter on a couple of occasions to talk about his family. You can read about one of his Twitter vents on Heavy here.

