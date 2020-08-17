When Does Bernie Sanders Speak at the Democratic National Convention Tonight?

Bernie Sanders is addressing Democratics at the Democratic National Convention tonight on Monday, August 17, 2020. But what time should you tune in to hear him speak? Read on for more details.
Bernie Sanders Is Scheduled To Speak Between 10-11 PM Eastern
According to the Democratic National Convention’s schedule, Bernie Sanders will be speaking sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern tonight. (That’s 9 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Pacific.) He and Michelle Obama are both scheduled in the same time slot between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern, and the schedule has Sanders listed as speaking first. So more than likely, Sanders will be speaking close to 10 p.m. Eastern.
You can watch his speech in the stream below.
Sanders’ speech is a fairly momentous moment, given that he was the candidate with the second-highest number of delegates next to Biden. Biden ended up with 2,687 delegates and Sanders had 1,073. A total of 1,991 delegates at minimum were needed to clinch the nomination. This was actually a bigger lead than Clinton had on Sanders in 2016, when Clinton had 2,205 pledged delegates to Sanders’ 1,846 pledged.
Bernie Sanders gave a response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union in February, which you can watch below.
In 2016, Sanders’ attendance at the Democratic National Convention was a lot more emotional. You can see his speech again from 2016 below.
And this moment, when his brother talked about their parents and Sanders got emotional, will always be remembered.
2016 was truly emotional. A group of Sanders supporters and delegates shared their stories with Heavy in 2016 about how they felt mistreated.
The Schedule for Tonight
Tonight’s schedule includes the following speakers, who will speak at some point the listed time slots below.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (9-11 p.m. Eastern)
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (9-11 p.m.)
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo (9-11 p.m.)
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (9-11 p.m.)
- Rep. Jim Clyburn (9-11 p.m.)
- Convention Chari Bennie Thompson (9-11 p.m.)
- Rep. Gwen Moore (9-11 p.m.)
- Sen. Doug Jones (9-11 p.m.)
- Maggie Rogers performance (9-11 p.m.)
- Leon Bridges performance (9-11 p.m.)
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (10-11 p.m.)
- Michelle Obama (10-11 p.m.)
The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to run in the same time slots on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The headliners on Tuesday are former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden. The headliners on Wednesday night are Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. Also on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton will speak earlier in the evening.
The candidate nominating and seconding speeches are taking place on Tuesday, when delegates will elect Biden by a roll call in 30 minutes, ABC News reported. This roll call will include 57 states and territories. There will also be appearances through the four days by “every day” voters, such as a Trump voter who is now backing Biden, a DACA recipient, a pastor and cancer survivor, and more. Crowdsourced videos from delegates and voters will also be shown during the convention, ABC News reported.
Thursday is the final day of the convention, culminating in a speech by Joe Biden. He’s giving his speech from the Chase Center in Wilmington, which is the same location that Harris is expected to give her speech the night before, ABC News reported.
