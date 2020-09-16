This week, MTV is debuting a new reality show called 16 & Recovering. The four-part docuseries will shine a light on the national opioid epidemic crisis. It premieres Tuesday, September 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

’16 & Recovering’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch '16 & recovering' online without cable 2020-09-01T11:44:16-04:00

From Emmy-nominated director Steve Liss and Regina K. Scully of the Artemis Rising Foundation comes a revival of MTV’s 16 and franchise with 16 and Recovering.

The four-part docu-series will follow students’ and families’ paths to recovery as they are guided by faculty members – who have gone through their own experiences with addiction – including the heartbreaking loss of life to hopeful early signs of recovery. Further, the students’ experiences provide a window into the complexities of treatment, including healthcare coverage and financial barriers, and the difficulties of navigating the judicial system.

The featured subjects are nine students at Northshore Recovery High School, which was founded to address the rise in adolescent addiction. It is a public high school in Beverly, Massachusetts, where teens work to recover from drug addictions while earning their diplomas. Principal and Founder Michelle Lipinski founded the school in order to create a safe and supportive community, while placing a high value on education and accountability.

'16 & Recovering' Premiere Extended Sneak Peek | MTV Impact

“As this generation comes of age into a society facing an opioid epidemic, we believe the power of storytelling – and collaboration with experts like NIDA and Michelle – will be a wake-up call for audiences, parents and community to break the stigma, foster empathy and expand access to treatment for young people,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, in a press release.

MTV is collaborating with leading experts in recovery and addiction, including the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, to provide critical information and resources for 16andrecovering.com, a new site that will launch in conjunction with the premiere. This online hub will arm audiences with robust offerings, including a resource guide to foster productive and meaningful conversations around the series, tools for educators to support their students and opportunities for people to get involved at a community level. Additionally, viewers will be able to access information to better understand treatment options and the complexities of the addiction and recovery system.

16 and Recovering airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

