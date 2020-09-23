Alyssa Milano Responds To Claim She Called Police on Suspected Gunman

Actress and political activist Alyssa Milano broke her silence on September 22 after she was accused of calling the police on a suspected gunman in her neighborhood of Bell Canyon in Ventura County, California, over the weekend.

It turned out the person was a hunter looking for squirrels with an air rifle. Some right-wing netizens accused Milano, an of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, of being a hypocrite since she supports the defund police movement. However, she wasn’t the one who called the authorities, Fox News confirmed.

“Apparently, rightwing media & trolls have decided that they should target me because my neighbor called the police after seeing a person dressed in black holding a rifle behind my home where I live with my young children and husband. Here is my statement and what really happened,” she wrote in a tweet pinned to the top of her Twitter account.

Milano issued a three-page statement via the notes app where she explained that it was not she who called the police and she thanked officers for handling the situation:

On Sunday morning as we were all getting ready to watch the Giants game, our neighbor spotted ‘a man dressed in all black, walking in the woods between our properties with a gun.’ As that is a rare sight in our parts, the neighbor was understandably alarmed and she called the police. We then received a call alerting us to the potential situation and that officers had been dispatched. My husband subsequently called 911 to check on when police would be arriving. While he was on the line, they arrived. The responding officers were amazing and made my family and I feel safe and secure as we ‘sheltered in place’ until we knew exactly what was happening. After searching the woods for some time, a man who fit the description called the police himself, to say he had been hunting squirrels in the area and apologized for the commotion he had caused. I would like to thank the brave men and women of the Ventura Country Sheriffs as well as all the other officers who cam to protect and serve our neighborhood. These are exactly the type of situations that police officers are trained for and should be responding to, and we will always support police having the resources they need for appropriate policing actions. We’d love to see equally trained non-police professionals respond to addiction and mental health crises and non-violent events so that these brave officers can do the jobs they are so good at handling, as demonstrated this weekend.

