Brooklyn Williams: North Carolina Woman Killed by Stalker Ex-Colleague, Cops Say

Brooklyn Williams is a 23-year-old North Carolina woman who was killed by a stalker on September 1 in a murder-suicide, police say.

The High Point Police Department received a call on Tuesday afternoon citing two possible dead bodies on a porch, the department indicated in a news release.

Dispatched officers found the body of Williams and the body of 27-year-old Andre Cousiamono, the statement added. The pair had died from gunshot wounds to the head, police added in the release.

1408 East Avenue Murder/Suicide: On September 1, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. High Point police responded to 1408 East Avenue in reference to an investigation call. Upon arrival, officers located…

Although authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation, police say they believe Cousiamono killed Williams and then killed himself, according to the release.

Cousiamono Was Found With a Handgun & Had Another Loaded Magazine in His Pocket, Police Say

Neighbors told investigators that they heard gunshots in the area between 9 and 9:30 in the morning, police said in the release.

Cousiamono’s body was found with a handgun on the porch and another loaded magazine for the gun in his pants pocket, officials added.

“(We are) very confident that Andre knew exactly what he was going to do,” Lt. Matt Truit told WXII 12 News. “The gun was right beside him and he had a full magazine that was inside the gun. There were two bullets missing from the gun and then in one of his pockets there was actually another full magazine with him.”

The 27-year-old’s car was also parked nearby the house, with another holster for the gun and binoculars inside, police said in the release.

Cousiamono was Arrested August 21 on Outstanding Warrants For Charges of Felony Stalking and Cyberstalking

High Point police said Andre Cousiamono was out on bond for felony stalking and cyberstalking related to Brooklyn Williams.

Cousiamono and Williams were described by police as former friends and coworkers — but they were never involved in a romantic way, the department’s press release indicated.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old’s Facebook claims that he was in a relationship with Williams.

Cousiamono had been arrested on August 21 of this year on outstanding warrants for charges of Felony Stalking and Cyberstalking, the department continued in its release.

The charges stemmed from incidents earlier this year in January in which Williams was the victim, the High Point Police Department said. He also had pending charges of Misdemeanor Stalking, Communicating Threats, and Harassing Phone Calls charges where involving Williams.

Cousiamono had been out on a $15,000 bond, the release noted.

There is No Surveillance Footage Available From the Porch, Police Say

The High Point Police Department indicated to WXII 12 News that there is no surveillance footage from the porch to show what events transpired leading up to the death of the young man and woman.

“This is just a sad situation. It affects every person who has had personal contact with this young lady to try and help her and assist her to not have the outcome that we did,” Truitt expressed to the station.

“She was doing everything she was supposed to be doing. The police department was doing everything in our power and authority that we can do and this happened,” he added.

