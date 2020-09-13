Browns vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After each defying expectations in very different ways last year, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns open up their 2020 seasons Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Browns vs Ravens online:

Browns vs Ravens Preview

After locking up the top seed in the AFC a year ago, defending league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will look to start the season on a high-note against their division rival Cleveland Browns.

Jackson turned heads with his his dual-threat ability and put to bed any thought that he couldn’t be a QB in the NFL. He passed for 3127 yards and 36 touchdowns and added 1206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

“You have to aggressively contain him,” Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said in a Zoom call with local reporters. “Anybody who’s seen the film knows why he’s so hard to defend. He’s as elusive as anyone in the league. If he’s having a good day throwing the ball, he’s very hard to stop.”

Jackson was a huge underdog to win the MVP last season, but he’s ready to guide his team to bigger goals in 2020.

“Seeing the excitement on the teams’ faces when they win the Super Bowl … all the adversity they face during the season, the hard work and dedication they put in, to see the expressions on their faces,” Jackson said. “They’re having the time of their life, got their kids and family with them, confetti falling, holding up that Lombardi Trophy. It’s just amazing seeing that. I want to be a part of it – very soon.”

The Browns have missed the postseason each of the last 17 seasons and haven’t won the division since returning to the league in 1999. However, they have played the Ravens tough of late — last season’s 40-25 victory by Cleveland evidence of that.

Much of Cleveland’s success under its latest new regime will rely on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who’s entering a crucial third season. After garnering some MVP hype in the preseason following a record-setting rookie year, Mayfield finished his sophomore season in the NFL with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%). It wasn’t what people expected when the Browns added Beckham to the offense via a blockbuster trade.

Both teams are going to have to get used to playing without thousands of fans backing them. While some team have been playing with some fans in the stands, the Ravens M&T Bank Stadium will be barren for the opener.

“It’s going to be something like a high school scrimmage,” Ravens running back Ingram said. “You get off the bus and you usually meet a team on their field, or they meet you on your field. There weren’t that many fans, but pads were clacking, whistles blowing, and (you’re) making plays. I feel like our team, the offense is going to have to be rooting the defense, the defense rooting the offense. Both offense and defense, we’re going to have to be rooting the (special) teams.”

Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 47.5.

