Bucs vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

For the first time this century, Tom Brady will don a uniform that doesn’t belong to the Patriots, as he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints for Week 1 NFL action on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Saints online:

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Tampa, New Orleans and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bucs vs Saints Preview

Two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time face off to kick off the season as Tom Brady debuts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Brady spent the last two decades under center for the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. But the three-time MVP moved on the Bucs in the offseason and will have his hands full in the NFC South, facing off the Brees and the Saints twice per season.

“Obviously when you go against great players like Drew and a great team like that, you know there’s not a lot of margin of error,” Brady told reporters this week. “Sometimes you go up against lesser experienced players — certainly at the quarterback position — maybe some defenses or some teams aren’t as well-rounded as others. But the Saints are not one of those teams. They have a great quarterback, a great offense, incredible skill players, great continuity in their organization. Defense, they rush the passer, good in the secondary, great at linebacker. They’ve got everything.”

The Bucs finished 7-9 a year ago in Bruce Arians first season at the helm. It was the 12th consecutive season Tampa Bay had missed the playoffs and the eighth time in nine seasons they finish with a record worse than .500. But even Saints coach Sean Payton recognizes a player with Brady’s resume can be a culture-changing figure.

“His consistency, his longevity. Ultimately, the Super Bowl success, the amount of games that he’s won, all of those things,” Payton said. “He’s a tremendous leader, he’s got fantastic arm talent, he’s a very good athlete. And I think it’s hard to put that into just one answer. He’s gonna elevate the level of play and the culture of his team there.”

The Saints have the most regular season wins of any team the last three seasons, winning 37 games. But with 41-year-old Brees leading the way, the team understands that its championship window with their future Hall of Fame QB under center could be coming to a close.

“Hey, at this time, man, I’m on borrowed time,” Brees told reporters. “I’ve got nothing to lose. So I’m turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may.”

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 47.5 points.

