WATCH: Buffalo Police Shoot Man During Mental Health Call

Video of Buffalo police is going viral after a group of officers were filmed following and shooting a man during a mental health episode.

Police were called on September 12 to respond to a man reported acting erratically at an intersection, according to Spectrum News. The man was said to be shouting at people and behaving “aggressively while yielding a baseball bat,” the outlet added.

Several officers, including one who was trained in crisis intervention, approached the man and attempted to speak with him, The Buffalo News said, citing police spokesman Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo.

“When they attempted to speak to the individual, he became very agitated, got up from where he was sitting and walked eastbound on Genesee Street,” the spokeperson said to the outlet.

Rinaldo added that a “number of officers” tried to “plead with him to put the baseball bat down,” according to The Buffalo News.

When the man made a striking motion toward officers, police said they unsuccessfully deployed pepper spray, the newspaper reported.

The man then swung the bat and hit a female officer, resulting in another officer shooting at the man twice, police told the outlet. The victim was hit once in the abdomen.

The man, who was taken into custody, is currently in critical but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center, The Buffalo News said.

Body camera footage from the encounter is currently under review by the homicide unit, Spectrum News added.

Bystander Footage Shows A Group of Officers Following and Surrounding the Outnumbered Man as he Tries to Walk Away

Police in Buffalo, NY shoot a man holding a baseball bat during a mental health-related call. He is in critical, but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/usy3aj38OA — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 12, 2020

In several witness videos posted to social media, Buffalo police officers are seen chasing and following the unidentified man as he tries to walk away from them.

One video, picked up by the popular Twitter account “Fifty Shades of Whey,” shows the gaggle of officers following the man for several blocks, walking next to him and in front of him at certain times.

The person filming the encounter, who appears to be following the group in her car, is heard shouting at officers to put their guns away.

“Tackle him, don’t shoot him though,” she screams. “Why is your gun out? Why do you a have a gun? Tackle him! There’s more of ya’ll than him!”

Police in Buffalo, NY shoot a man holding a baseball bat during a mental health-related call. He is in critical, but stable condition. (2nd angle) pic.twitter.com/LRfJmsJ4bo — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 13, 2020

The man appears to become agitated after police surround him, swinging his bat once at an officer as he attempts to run away, the video shows. Two gun shots are then heard in the background.

Footage of the Encounter is Going Viral, With Many Criticizing the Police Officers’ Condcuct

The September 12 video posted by Fifty Shades of Whey has since amassed over 120,000 views and more than 100 retweets.

As the clip continues to circulate online, many have taken to Twitter to condemn the police officers’ conduct.

Several users claimed that police officers are not trained properly in handling mental health calls, while others revived demands for defunding the force.

Below are some of the responses:

Just imagine how differently these situations might turn out if we sent someone willing to listen to him rather than take him to jail. — Ian The Electrician (@FiveGElectric) September 13, 2020

Mental health crisis call to police on Sat ~3pm results in Buffalo man w/a stick/bat, overwhelmingly out numbered by ~6+ police officers—who reportedly swung at but didn’t injure anyone, shot in the abdomen & now in critical condition. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/SbXxQio1oI https://t.co/6U2Vyz2Bxi — Wes Andrews (@Wes_Andrews) September 13, 2020

@BPDAlerts The Buffalo Pussies strike again, about 12 to 15 police and they still need to shoot a black man. You guys area a disgrace to men and women everywhere who wear a badge. https://t.co/y222VGATUf — shothit1 (@shothit1) September 13, 2020

A victim of police violence in Buffalo is fighting for his life right now. Blue lives aren't a thing.#BlueLivesMurder — ANTIFASCIST 4E #IAmAntifa 🌹 (@MidSentryModern) September 13, 2020

The Buffalo Police Department has not yet addressed the incident on any of its social media pages.

