Candace Owens Calls Democrats ‘True Evil’ After RBG’s Death

Conservative author and political activist Cadance Owens said Democrats are “true evil” after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, appointed to the Court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton, died due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at 87 years old, the court announced.

“Ruth Badger Ginsburg has passed away,” Owens tweeted. “Pray for the Ginsburg family, but also pray for America. If you thought you saw the face of true evil with the Democrats’ treatment of Brett Kavanaugh—you ain’t see nothing yet.”

Within moments the tweet garnered more than 30,000 likes. The top response, however, criticized Owens. “Spoken like a true grifter. Not even in these moments can you show a bit of empathy,” the netizen wrote.

The progressive Justice, who later became known as the “Notorious R.B.G.,” was one of the most senior members of the court and led the left wing. She fought for social issues like voting rights, immigration, abortion rights, same-sex marriage, health care and affirmative action, as noted by CNN. President Donald Trump will appoint her replacement. It will be his third appointment, following Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”