Cardinals vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers will kick their 2020 campaign off against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs 49ers online:

49ers vs Cardinals Game Preview

Two of the NFL’s top young coaches will duke it out in this one, with Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury both leading promising young offenses. The 49ers swept the season series last year, but they didn’t manhandle this Arizona team by any means. San Francisco won both games by a total of 13 points, putting up 64 points on the Cardinals defense in both contests combined.

It’s also worth noting Murray and the Cardinals scored on the 49ers’ far more formidable defense, averaging 25.5 points a game against a unit that allowed 17.8 points per contest in 2019. The Cardinals defense was able to stop San Francisco’s run game in a way most teams weren’t last year, though, and that’ll be something to watch in this game.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk said this week that San Francisco’s offense has been thinking about how they could be perceived after that.

“Arizona only knows us as the team that ran for, I think, a hundred yards in the first game against them and like 30 yards against them in the second game,” Juszczyk said heading into the game. “So, they don’t look at us as the team that had three different running backs that averaged like six yards per carry and all that kind of stuff. They see us as a team that they were able to kind of shut down in the run game and a team that they played very well against.”

In two matchups last year, the Cardinals forced Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to beat them through the air — and he did, but they also held the NFL’s second-best rushing attack to 101 yards on the ground one game and a paltry 34 yards on the ground the other game. San Francisco averaged 2.6 yards per carry against Arizona last season, but Garoppolo bailed them out.

Jimmy G threw for eight touchdowns and two interceptions in his two appearances against Arizona in 2019, and Arizona’s secondary had no answer for him. He won’t have speedy wideout Deebo Samuel this time around, though, so All-Pro tight end George Kittle and running back Raheem Mostert will likely be seeing more action.

As for Arizona, the Cardinals now have more firepower on offense than they have in recent years after they sent running back David Johnson and a few draft picks to Houston in exchange for receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who joins Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk as a trio of extremely dangerous wideouts Murray can utilize.

On defense, Arizona selected Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons eighth overall, and it will be interesting to see how much the rookie impacts the game. Together with Chandler Jones, Simmons could give Garoppolo a pass rush he hasn’t seen before.

