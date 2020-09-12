How to Watch Coastal Elites Online Without Cable

HBO is the latest network to debut original content produced entirely in quarantine. Coastal Elites features an all-star group of actors playing characters who are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic from coast to coast. It premieres Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO Max, here are your other options for how you can watch Coastal Elites streaming online live or on-demand:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Coastal Elites either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Coastal Elites live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Coastal Elites’ Preview

Produced entirely under quarantine, this new HBO special features an all-star cast playing characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic. The special tells contemporary stories of breaking down and breaking through, that are funny, searing, poignant, and now.

The special comes courtesy of playwright Paul Rudnick and is directed by Jay Roach. It is a comedic satire starring Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae as characters exploring our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection. It was originally developed for the stage, but evolved in real time as the pandemic shut everything down and the events of 2020 unfolded throughout the spring and summer.

The characters are as follows:

Miriam Nessler (Midler) is a long-time teacher in the New York City public school system, who loves her students, the New York Times and the theater, and who finds herself in police custody.

Sharynn Tarrows (Dever) is a young nurse from Wyoming who flies to New York to volunteer at a hospital at the height of the area’s COVID-19 crisis.

Mark Hesterman (Levy) is a young actor in West Hollywood videoconferencing with his therapist at a moment of peak career and personal stress.

Clarissa Montgomery (Paulson) is a YouTube personality filming episode 28 of her Mindful Meditations, hoping to soothe, inspire and heal her followers.

Callie Josephson (Rae) is a well-connected philanthropist whose prep school network leads her to the highest levels of government.

Coastal Elites premieres Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

