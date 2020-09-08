Colorado Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 8]

Fires are burning around the country, including in Colorado. Here are where all the major current fires are located on September 8, 2020, along with maps and updates about the major fires in the state.

General Map of Colorado Fires

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The next map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado, produced and managed by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. It doesn’t list quite as many maps as are listed by Inciweb in the map above.

A map with the latest smoke information and air quality details for north central Colorado can be found here. See the fire and air reports near you here.

The Fire and Weather Avalanche Center lists some Colorado fires here.

This next section will discuss the major Colorado fires by name in alphabetical order. Note that fires that are still active but 100% contained may not be listed.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of September 8

Cameron Peak Fire

This fire is now 102,596 acres in size and only 4% contained as of September 8 at 12:51 p.m. The cause is unknown. It started August 13 about 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes.

Larimer County is providing an evacuation/road closure map below or here.

Inciweb notes: “The Cameron Peak fire ignited on August 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It is burning in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain. Hot, dry, windy weather, combined with critically dry fuels has been driving rapid fire growth. On Tuesday, August 25, the Portland National Incident Management Organization (NIMO) and the Type 2 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black transitioned in and assumed command of the fire.”

There are currently numerous evacuation notices for this fire, so you’ll want to stay tuned to local news for the latest.

Shelter information:

The Red Cross is at Cache La Poudre Middle School from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help evacuated residents find shelter. You can also call 970-481-1243.

Larimer Humane Society is offering small animal shelters. 970-226-3647 Ext. 7

Large animal shelter or assistance via LCSO: 970-443-3231

Here’s the smoke outlook from the fire:

And here’s the morning update about the fire.

Here are some good sources for updates:

Goose Creek Fire

This fire started August 14 by lightning and it’s 171 acres and 85% contained, about 13 miles south of Creede.

Inciweb noted: “Little precipitation over the past couple of weeks in the fire area has provide ample opportunity for any remaining heat to rekindle unburned fuels on the Goose Creek Fire, and that has not happened. In fact, there hasn’t been any known activity for several weeks. As a result, fire managers have increased containment to 85% and extended the expected containment date to September 3, 2020.”

Grizzly Creek Fire

This fire is 32,464 acres and 91% contained as of September 7, according to Inciweb. It was started by human activity, about one mile east of Glenwood Springs.

Get updates on Facebook:

Middle Fork Fire

This fire is 3,522 acres as of September 7 at 8:54 p.m., per Inciweb. Winter conditions mean there will likely be no acreage update on September 8. The fire “started along the Middle Fork of Mad Creek, Mount Zirkel Wilderness, Routt National Forest, Routt Co., Colo.” It’s about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs and growth has been to the north and east.

This was originally called the 353 Fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

This fire is 139,007 acres and 87% contained as of September 7 at 8:24 p.m., according to Inciweb. It was caused by lightning. It’s about 18 miles north of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Inciweb noted:

The Pine Gulch Fire was started by a lightning strike on July 31, 2020, approximately 18 miles north of Grand Junction, Colorado. Initial Attack resources were unable to corral this remote wildfire as it spread rapidly through grass, sage, pinyon juniper and fir. The combination of drought-stressed vegetation, unseasonably hot weather and steep terrain led to weeks of active burning. Smoke columns were often visible from Grand Junction and the surrounding area as the wildfire exhibited extreme fire behavior. During the night of August 18, the fire grew quickly due to thunderstorm winds up to 40 mph for a three to four hour period. As a result, the fire increased by more than 30,000 acres that night… As of August 27, 2020 the Pine Gulch Fire became the largest wildfire in Colorado State history, surpassing the Hayman Fire that burned near Colorado Springs in the summer of 2002.

Williams Fork Fire

This fire is 12,157 acres and 10% contained, according to Inciweb. It was caused by human activity about 15 miles southwest of Fraser.

Inciweb noted:

The Williams Fork fire is burning on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, seven miles southwest of Fraser, Colorado. The human-caused fire started near the Henderson Mill August 14th and quickly grew due to high winds and steep slopes. Local firefighters immediately responded. Very hot, dry and windy conditions allowed the fire to race through the timbered crowns of the lodgepole pine, fir and aspen forest. The fire is now more than three weeks old and over 12,000 acres. The area around the Henderson Mine and Mill is considered contained and is not expected to threaten the communities of Fraser, Tabernash and Winter Park. There are no evacuation orders in effect nor pre-evacuation notices as of Aug. 31. In the very unlikely event the fire moves north and requires Grand County to issue an evacuation notice, emergency management personnel pre-identified an evacuation center located at the Inn at Silvercreek at 62927 US 40, Granby, CO 80446.

You can get evacuation updates on the map here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sign up for alerts about the fire from Grand County here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates