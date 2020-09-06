Creek Fire Explodes to 36,000 Acres: See Map & Evacuation Updates

The Creek Fire started out earlier on Saturday, September 5 at only about 500 acres in size. It has since exploded to at least 7,000 acres in size as of early evening on Saturday, prompting evacuations and trapping a group of people at Mammoth Reservoir Lake. Here’s a look at the map and evacuation updates for this fast-growing fire. Remember that updates can change rapidly, so stay tuned to local news also for the latest evacuation details. To see other fires in the California region, see Heavy’s story here.

Creek Fire Map & Size

The fire in Fresno County started near Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road, northeast of Shaver Lake. Cal Fire lists the blaze as being 5,000 acres and 0% contained, and Inciweb lists the same. However, some more recent reports indicated that the fire may have already grown to more than 36,000 acres since that update.

#BREAKING: The #CreekFire has exploded in size within just hours. Just got another update from SNF and the fire is now 36,000 acres and 0% contained. Mandatory evacuations in place for Big Creek, Huntington Lake and Cascadel Woods. pic.twitter.com/BJJt7Y60nd — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) September 6, 2020

You can see a map of the fire here.

You can see another map from Mapping Support here or below showing satellite hotspot data. Note that this data is usually about three hours old, so don’t use it for evacuation planning.

A crowdsourced map by FireMappers is below and here if the embed doesn’t work correctly.

According to a Creek Fire incident report, the fire is located on both sides of San Joaquin River near Mammoth Pool and the Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake communities.

1,000 People Trapped in Mammoth Reservoir

#CreekFire: Viewer Cameron Colombero sent in these photos from Mammoth Pool. There are reports of people trapped there. Cameron says he about 100 people are at the water edge. They are safe & the fire ran out of fuel. He says the fires burned around the entire lake in 45 mins. pic.twitter.com/LCE77t8G2z — Michael Ikahihifo (@Mike_Ikahihifo) September 6, 2020

The Creek Fire trapped about 1,000 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir. They couldn’t evacuate and were told to shelter in place, even if they needed to get into the water to do so, Fresno Bee reported.

Here’s a map showing where Mammoth Pool Reservoir is located.

The Creek Fire is threatening nearby structures and communities.

Fire Photos & Videos

A video below was shared by the Fresno Fire Department.

The @FresnoFire Department shared this video of the #CreekFire saying they've sent several personnel to help fight the fire. In total, they say they have 30 firefighters supporting statewide firefighting efforts across 7 separate incidents. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/cIFPZ8Y75J — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) September 6, 2020

Creek Fire Evacuations

Kirsten Mitchell of KSEE24 reported that more than 3,000 structures were threatened, and evacuations had been issued for Big Creek, Huntington, Lake, and Cascadel Woods.

Sierra News Online reported that as of early evening on September 5, evacuation orders were issued for:

Huntington Lake

Big Creek

Shaver Lake

Camp Edison

South of 168 to Littlefield Road

Another fire nearby is the Peckinpah Fire.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office noted the following evacuations:

#CreekFire Mandatory Evacuations in Madera County: – Cascadel Woods

– Kinsman Flat Subdivision.

– Mammoth Pool

– Whiskey Falls

– Clover Meadow

– Arnold Meadows

– Minarets

– All campgrounds off Minarets Road

– All campgrounds off Beasore Road north of Grizzley Road — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 5, 2020

An evacuation center has been set up at the North Fork Elementary School at 33087 Rd. 228, Sierra News Online reported.

Emergency Updates

Stay updated on the latest evacuation and fire size news through these sources below.

