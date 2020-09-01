Dijon Kizzee: Cali Cops Kill Bike Rider Following ‘Vehicle Violation’

Dijon Kizzee of California is a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police on August 31 after he was stopped for a vehicle violation while riding his bike, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kizzee, who was identified by family members at the scene, was biking around 3 in the afternoon in Southern Los Angeles when he was approached by LASD deputies, according to the department and CBS Los Angeles. Authorities told the station that he was stopped for a “vehicle code violation.”

He then took off running, LASD Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said in a release.

The sheriff’s department expressed on Twitter that a “fight ensued” between law enforcement and Kizzee, in which the Los Angeles resident brandished “a handgun.” He also “struck one of the deputies,” the Los Angeles Times added, citing the department’s claims.

Authorities then engaged in a “deputy-involved ‘hit’ shooting,” Navarro-Suarez continued in the news release.

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Lt. Brandon Dean told CBS Los Angeles.

“The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” he added.

Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene and his handgun was recovered, the department expressed in the release.

CBS Los Angeles reported that cell phone video of the incident shows the man running from law enforcement moments before he was fatally shot. Witnesses are also heard yelling at the deputies in the background, the station added.

Although an investigation is underway, investigators did not disclose how many times or where Kizzee was shot, CBS Los Angeles disclosed.

Here’s what you need to know about Dijon Kizzee’s death:

News of Kizzee’s Death Sparked Outrage Online & Protests at the Scene of the Shooting

CBS Los Angeles reported that scores of protesters gathered at the scene in South Los Angeles following the shooting.

A large crowd was chanting “Say his name,” “No justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter,” the Los Angeles Times reported. After midnight, more than 100 protesters went on to continue the demonstration at the Sheriff’s station, the paper added.

Among the marchers was the Black Lives Matter LA group, which tweeted out a call to action late Monday night. The Los Angeles chapter urged people to get out and protest “ASAP.”

Los Angeles County Sheriffs killed a Black man…Dijon…on 109th and Budlong and left his body facedown in the dirt.

We need all hands on deck.

Many have also taken to social media to condemn the LASD’s conduct, pushing for the defunding or abolishment of police.

Below are some of the responses on Twitter:

