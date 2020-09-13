Dolphins vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The post-Tom Brady Era in New England begins Sunday when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 1 AFC East matchup.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Patriots online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Miami, Boston and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Miami and Boston

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Miami and Boston

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Miami, Boston and every other NFL city

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Dolphins vs Patriots live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Dolphins vs Patriots Preview

The New England Patriots may not have Tom Brady under center, but they’re still the 11-time reigning AFC East champions. They’ll look to maintain that championship form as they open the season against the Miami Dolphins — which last won the division in 2008.

The game is a reunion of sort for Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who spent a decade under Bill Belichick in various roles before landing in Miami.

“[Brian] Flores knows us, obviously very well, probably as well as any coach in the league does,” Belichick said. “Offensively, defensively and special teams, there are things that, we’re going to prepare for but I’m sure we’ll see things that we’re not working on too. So we’ll just have to try to count on our fundamentals and our rules and being sound to take care of those things.”

The Patriots are moving on from Brady with a former MVP under center in Cam Newton, who signed as a free agent this offseason. Newton, a former No. 1 overall pick who was the franchise quarterback in Carolina, parted ways with the Panthers this offseason as they looked to reboot the franchise. He’s been dealing with various injuries the last two seasons, but is locked in for his Patriots debut.

“Excitement level is on 1,000 (percent),” Newton said. “I’ve been away from football really for a full year — 16 games. … So I haven’t really had this whole process for a long time now.”

The Dolphins drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, but will start veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Patriots. Fitzpatrick stated 13 games last year, throwing for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“Fitz embodies everything we’re looking for in a Dolphin,” Flores said. “He loves to play. He’s competitive. You can feel his energy on the field in practice and games. And he’s got leadership. Guys gravitate to him and follow him.”

New England is a seven-point home favorite against the Dolphins, with the total set at 41.5. Miami are 1-10 straight up in their last 11 games when playing on the road against New England.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Patriots Games Without Cable