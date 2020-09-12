Duke vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish kick off their 2020 season by hosting the Duke Blue Devils in South Bend on Saturday.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Duke vs Notre Dame online for free:

Duke vs Notre Dame Preview

When these two teams met last season, Notre Dame won handily, 38-7, and quarterback Ian Book led the Fighting Irish in rushing when it was all said and done. Book had 12 carries for 139 yards that game, and the senior quarterback will be back for more in this one. A dual threat who threw for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions, Book should be giving opposing defenses fits all season, particularly behind his stout offensive line.

Head coach Bryan Kelly said last week that despite the unconventional start of things due to the global pandemic, he likes where his team is at heading into Week 1. “I think you always want to have a sense of who you are leading into the opener,” Kelly said. “We had been evolving later than we had been in year’s past because of some of the distractions. I think I have a good sense and feel for who we are. We see a group that has a lot of experience coming back but you are going to see some young players be part of this as well.”

One of those young players to focus on in this game will be Kyren Williams, who is expected to get the start at running back for the Irish. Williams played in just two games as a freshman last year, so how well he performs will be key against the Blue Devils. He’ll be going up against a Duke defense led by senior pass rusher Victor Dimukeje who led the team in sacks last season with 8.5.

The Blue Devils weren’t particularly strong defensively in 2019, giving up 29.2 points a game. They were far better at defending through the air than on the ground, though, allowing 199 passing yards and 180.6 rushing yards per game. They’ll be facing a Fighting Irish squad that averaged 252.2 passing yards and 179 rushing yards per contest in 2019, and Book’s experience could be invaluable in this matchup, especially considering Duke’s relative inexperience under center.

Chase Brice was named the starting quarterback for the Blue Devils last week. Brice, a graduate transfer from Clemson, has been backing up Trevor Lawrence for the last two seasons. In his two seasons with Clemson, Brice went 82-136 for 1,023 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Still, he’ll be facing a Notre Dame defense that was 12th in the nation last year, surrendering just 17.9 points a game.

The Irish are 20-point favorites in this one, and with good reason. They’re likely to be too much on both side of the ball for David Cutcliffe’s squad.

