How to Watch Ed & Lorraine Warren Documentary Online Free

Ed and Lorraine Warren are two of the most renowned paranormal investigators. Now the Travel Channel is debuting a new documentary about their adventures called Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, premiering Monday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Travel Channel and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Travel Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Travel Channel and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has almost all shows and movies available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

‘Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren’ Preview

In the Travel Channel’s new series of “Shock Docs,” viewers will journey back to the most infamous horror cases our country has ever known, taking a fresh look at true and terrifying tales of paranormal encounters. Kicking things off is Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Over the course of their 50-year career, Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated thousands of hauntings. They documented some of the most famous cases ever recorded, including the Amityville Horror house, the real-life Rhode Island home behind The Conjuring films and the Bridgeport Poltergeist. Ed, a demonologist, and Lorraine, a clairvoyant, were an unassuming couple who devoted their lives to battling demonic forces inhabiting families or homes.

During the 1970s and 1980s, the Warrens made numerous appearances on television talking about their cases and spreading the word about the paranormal and preternatural worlds that exist all around us. Their life’s mission: to prove the existence of good and evil; God and the devil. Along the way, they pioneered many techniques still used in the field today, including audio and visual recording devices, advanced electromagnetic devices and even produced their own television show. This two-hour special features interviews with their daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Tony Spera, who share never-before-broadcast audio of Ed conducting interviews for the Bridgeport, Connecticut, poltergeist case, and rare video of the Warrens helping a young woman coming under demonic possession. Tony also has granted the production access to his catalog of footage from his television series, Seekers of the Supernatural. It includes many hours of Ed and Lorraine discussing their work with Tony.

“Travel Channel fans have an insatiable appetite for the classic cases that even the paranormal investigators revere,” said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. “In these ‘shockumentaries,’ we start at the beginning and explore why these places and cases remain the most famous – and the most haunted – in the country.”

Each installment of Travel Channel’s “Shock Docs” goes to the heart of a true American horror story – and a peek into history. We travel across the country to uncover the best-documented paranormal encounters – tales recorded on video and audio that capture the raw terror of an encounter with evil. Additional “Shock Docs” on the slate for later this fall will delve into the true-life hauntings of the Amityville Horror House and The Exorcism of Roland Doe.

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren premieres Monday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.

READ NEXT: New Lifetime Movie is Based on a Real Stockholm Syndrome Case From 1976