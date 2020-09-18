EEE Virus in Michigan Near Me: Map & List of Cases

Michigan officials are warning residents to stay indoors after dark after a resident was suspected of having the EEE virus (Eastern Equine Encephalitis.) Here’s a look at a map of recent cases and what you need to know about the virus in Michigan.

The suspected human case was recorded in Barry County. In addition to the suspected case, 22 horses in 10 counties have been confirmed to have EEE.

So far, there have been five confirmed human EEE cases across the country in 2020, with three in Massachusetts and two in Wisconsin, CNN reported.

See Michigan’s Map of Mammal Cases So Far in 2020

The Michigan Disease Mapper map below shows the positive mammal cases of EEE by county in 2020 so far. You can see the interactive version here.

According to the map, the following 22 mammal cases are reported so far:

Barry County – 1

Clare County – 5

Ionia County – 1

Isabella County – 1

Jackson County – 1

Kent County – 1

Mecosta County – 1

Montcalm County – 7

Newaygo County – 2

Oakland County – 2

The suspected human case is in Barry County. The case is listed as suspected because preliminary tests indicated EEE, and confirmatory testing is needed, Michigan.gov reported.

On September 11, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services encouraged local officials to consider postponing or scheduling outdoor activities that occur after dusk, especially if they involve children.

Michigan Had 10 Human Cases & 3 Deaths in 2019

In Michigan in 2019, there were 10 cases and at least three deaths.

A death was reported in early September 2019 in Kalamazoo County. Two more deaths were reported in Cass and Van Buren Counties. One of those who died was Gregg McChesney, 64, on August 19.

One of the cases was a 14-year-old girl named Savanah Dehart from Kalamazoo. Her mother shared updates about her daughter on Facebook. Her daughter has been in physical therapy, but hasn’t been able to talk yet or show many expressions.

In 2019, there were 10 human cases of EEE in Michigan.

Maps of Cases in the United States

Here’s a map of human cases of EEE reported so far in 2020, as shared by the CDC. The Michigan case isn’t on the map yet because it’s still listed as suspected and not confirmed.

Next is a map of both human and animal cases of EEE in 2020, as shared by the CDC. Dark green marks human cases and bright green marks animal cases.

Finally, this map reports mosquito EEE infections only, as shared by the CDC.

EEEV is transmitted by mosquitoes. The disease is still rare in humans, but the mortality rate can be as high as 33% when an infection evolves into encephalitis. The CDC notes that only about 4 to 5% of human EEEV infections actually lead to EEE, but the mortality rate is high once you have EEE. People at greatest risk of developing a severe disease are over 50 or under the age of 15.

EEE symptoms can start out as fever, chills, and joint and muscle pain, the Texas Department of State Health Services notes. Some people only have mild symptoms. When the illness gets more serious, the symptoms can be a sudden and severe headache, a high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation, convulsions and seizures, and even coma.

The CDC has a full page of EEE facts that you can view here.

Michigan.gov shared that you can avoid mosquito bites by applying insect repellents with DEET or other EPA-approved products, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside and apply the repellent to your clothing too, keep screens on windows and doors, and empty standing water to cut down on breeding sites. If in an outdoor eating area, use nets or fans.

