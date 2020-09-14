Graphic Photo Shows Female Compton Deputy After Shooting

A graphic photo of a wounded female sheriff’s deputy – approved for release by the families of the wounded deputies and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in California – was shared by a local journalist. He described how the unidentified female deputy managed to help her partner even while she was shot through the jaw herself.

Journalist Bill Melugin, of Fox LA, wrote, “LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA.”

The photo is the second post in this thread by Melugin.

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

The deputies’ names have not yet been released. The suspect is not yet known. The Sheriff’s Department said it has received support from throughout the country. “We are humbled in the tremendous outpouring of Love, overwhelming show of support & uplifting words & acts of kindness from the public & our Brothers in Blue, both near & far, for the deputies ambushed in Compton,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter. “We remain steadfast in Fighting the Good Fight.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Officers Were Ambushed as They Sat in Their Squad Car, Video Shows

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The Sheriff’s Department earlier released video showing the suspect shooting into the squad car. You can watch that video above.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter:

“…2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers…One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter of the Compton shooting, “Animals that must be hit hard!”

The Deputies Are Expected to Recover

Valor, Courage, Composure…

The WILL to WIN. This female deputy was able to put out the “Help Call” calmly & not panicked after a sick coward shot her & her partner in the face & head. I continue to pray for their recovery & the capture of the suspect. 👮🏾‍♂️🙏🏾🖤💙🖤#ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/o5ptNbVIgF — Ofcr. William Jones (@LAPD_OfcrJones) September 14, 2020

“God bless them, it looks like they’re going to be able to recover,” Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County sheriff, said of the wounded deputies, according to The Associated Press. “They survived the worst.”

According to The New York Times, the male deputy is 24, and the female deputy is the 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced a $100,000 reward offer in the manhunt for the suspect. People with tips are urged to call 323-890-5500.

The reward poster says that, around 6:58 p.m, the lone gunman ambushed the deputies as they sat in their patrol vehicle at MLK Transit Center.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 28-30 years old, wearing dark clothing. He was last seen northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black 4-door sedan.

“This is simply unacceptable. We can’t allow these evil acts to continue towards the honorable men and women who swear to protect our communities,” Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf wrote on Twitter.

READ NEXT: Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’: Portland Shooting Victim Named