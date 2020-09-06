Resist: James Woods Trolled After Blocking Anti-Trumpers

Actor James Woods became a top-trending Twitter topic on September 6, getting trolled by thousands, after he tweeted about blocking netizens who use the #Resist hashtag the day before. People who use the #Resist tag are normally against President Donald Trump. Woods is a registered Republican and vocal supporter of the leader.

“Reminder: block any twenty accounts a day that have the hashtag ‘resist’ in their profile. It slows them down and offsets Twitter’s shadow-banning of conservative accounts,” he tweeted, attracting nearly 50,000 likes and over 17,500 retweets.

“Use the search function. Type in ‘#resist’ and spend a few minutes blocking as many as you can. Let them sit in an echo chamber screaming at the sky together,” Woods, who has more than 2.5 million followers continued. “If millions of us do it, they are herded into a corner. Use other obvious keywords as well. It adds up.”

Most of the top tweets related to Woods called him out. This included a message from Shameless actor Emmy Rossum. “Every time James Woods is trending I just feel a piece of my soul die,” she wrote.

Woods is a twice Oscar-nominated actor who is best known for appearing in films like Vampires, Hercules, The Virgin Suicides and Videodrome, according to his profile on the Internet Movie Database.

Imagine being James Woods with a successful acting career that spans decades and then re-shaping your legacy to be known as a trolling piece of shit. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) September 6, 2020

Woods Shares Multiple Videoes of Bill & Hilary Clinton

Woods also shared a video of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, where they talked to CNN analyst and White House correspondent April D. Ryan on Instagram Live September 2. “From the Lolita Express and hummers in the Oval Office to forced quarantining with Satan’s bride. Karma is a b****,” he wrote.

The part of the interview he shared was where Hilary Clinton accused the Trump Administration of working with the Russians to help get him elected president in 2016.

“These people will stop at nothing,” she says. “And yes the Russians helped them last time, the Russians are helping them now… You know that the White House has said, ‘Don’t brief Congress. Don’t tell even tell them in classified settings–what the Russians are doing this time.”

From the Lolita Express and hummers in the Oval Office to forced quarantining with Satan’s bride. Karma is a bitch… pic.twitter.com/ZDghlP7KTl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 5, 2020

Woods previously talked about being a Democrat up until Clinton was impeached. “I was for years, until #Clinton was impeached. Every single #Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end,” he said.